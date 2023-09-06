Surgical Navigation Systems Market Set To Surpass Usd 1.4 Billion Mark By 2031 | Transparency Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Surgical Navigation Systems Market
Global demand for minimally invasive non-surgical solutions is rising, and surgical navigation systems are becoming more widely used and easily accessible.
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Surgical Navigation Systems Market report published by Transparency Market Research is projected to reach USD 1.4 Bn in 2029, increasing from USD 0.8 Bn in 2021, with the CAGR of 6.3 % during the period of 2023 to 2029. Demand from Hospital and Ambulatory Surgical Centers are the major drivers for the industry.
Surgical navigation systems assist surgeons in reaching the target anatomical position of the patient. Navigation in surgeries is often integrated with imaging systems such as computed tomography (CT) scanners and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Intraoperative navigation and imaging systems enable imaging of the navigation instrument touching the anatomical part of the patient's body. Surgical navigation systems are primarily used to perform neurosurgeries, spinal surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, and ENT surgeries.
The market research gives a comprehensive overview of the current and future phases of the global Surgical Navigation Systems market based on criteria such as significant research innovations, management strategies, market drivers, challenges, and visions, and comprehensive industry subdivision and regional distribution. Then, the report describes the market division based on variparameters and attributes that are based on geographical distribution, product types, and applications. The market segmentation clarifies further regional distribution for the market, business trends, potential revenue sources, and upcoming market opportunities.
Global Surgical Navigation Systems Market: Growth Drivers
Surging investment in the development of new and advanced technology, increasing adoption of robotic technology, rising awareness of the benefits associated with minimally invasive surgery, an increase in the number of surgical procedures, and hospitals' expanding purchasing power are some of the factors that will drive the growth of the Surgical navigation systems software market during the forecast period.
Increased applications from emerging economies, on the other hand, will create new and ample opportunities for the growth of the spine surgery robots market during the forecast period.
Growing preference for minimally invasive surgery (MIS), which is preferred for remote procedures, is driving the global surgical navigation systems software market.
Minimally invasive procedures, as opposed to traditional surgeries, are less painful due to less bleeding and fewer cuts. MIS can be carried out with the assistance of robots from remote locations propelling the global surgical navigation systems software market forward.
Medtronic plc
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Brainlab AG
GE Healthcare Ltd.
Braun Melsungen AG
Fiagon GmbH (subsidiary of Fiagon AG)
Stryker Corporation
Siemens Healthineers (a division of Siemens AG)
Amplitude Surgical
