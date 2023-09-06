Automotive Aftermarket DEI Study - Driving Inclusion

WASHINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- dott. TM, a strategic business consulting and services practice driven to elevate people, process, and profits through“diversity of thought,” announced the launch of an industry-wide study in partnership with MESH/diversity called“Driving Inclusion: Understanding DEI Practices in the Automotive Aftermarket.”

With this study, participating companies will better understand the progress being made to build inclusive cultures across the industry.

“As more and more organizations increase their foon workforce and workplace culture, we want to get a sense of where companies are with their efforts. To do this, we've created a 5-minute survey that will help assess the industry as a whole, as well as provide insights for your organization.” said Dr. Leeno Karumanchery, Co-Founder & Head of Behavioral Sciences, MESH/diversity.

“If your organization is part of the automotive aftermarket - your participation is important. No matter the size of your business - you're invited and your voice matters.” Tammy Tecklenburg, Founder & CEO, dott.TM

All responses will be compiled confidentially to create a first-of-its-kind segmented analysis of the industry. Each participating company will also receive a personalized benchmark that includes insights into how their DEI programs compare and potential next steps. The deadline for completion is October 1st.

ABOUT dott.

dott. is a strategic business consultancy and service provider, founded by Tammy Tecklenburg, a visionary leader in the automotive aftermarket. Our mission is to elevate people, enhance processes, and optimize profits through embracing a“diversity of thought” approach. We offer a suite of scalable, systemic solutions designed to enable executives to catalyze organizational transformation and cultivate inclusive, high-performing workplace cultures. By leveraging actionable insights and impactful learning experiences, we break down barriers to inclusivity, attracting and retaining exceptional talent to create a diverse, resilient workforce.

ABOUT MESH/diversity

MESH/diversity is a scalable DEI solution that combines science-based insights and metrics with personalized and interactive learning to drive measurable actions. In addition to facilitated sessions, the company's proprietary platform provides the safety, belonging and inclusion benchmark data to help people understand their own challenges and how they can be healthier with each other. MESH supports lasting, real change that embeds DEI into an organization's culture by meeting people where they're at. MESH empowers teams to embark on a journey of self-discovery at every step, aimed at building equitable workplaces.

Tammy Tecklenburg

DOTT.TM

