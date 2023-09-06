International Paper Announces Ceo Succession Plan

"I am confident that this is the right time to initiate this phase of our multi-year succession plan," said Sutton. "Our experienced leadership team, refined business portfolio, ongoing execution of our transformation strategy and strong balance sheet position the company for our next leader to capitalize on significant opportunities for profitable growth. I look forward to working with our Board of Directors on this phase of the process. I will continue to lead the management team to ensure the company's success and a seamless handoff to my successor."

Lead Director Chris Connor

added, "Mark has done an exceptional job creating a strategic platform to enable the company's future performance and profitable growth. He has developed a strong senior leadership team and prepared the company for this important transition. The Board appreciates the leadership he has provided over his four decades of service and the significant contributions he has made leading the company as Chairman and CEO for nearly a decade. The Board, with the guidance of our Management Development and Compensation Committee, will seek to find the right leader who, like Mark, is grounded in the company's core values and focused on creating value for our stakeholders."

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE:

IP ) is a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of

North America's

largest recyclers. Headquartered in

Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in

North America,

Latin America,

North Africa

and

Europe.sales for 2022 were

$21.2 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com.

SOURCE International Paper