Nfl And Stn Video Sign Multi-Year Partnership Extension

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - STN Video , North America's leading Online Video Platform for publishers that care about user experience, content and monetization, and the National Football League (NFL) have signed a multi-year partnership agreement extension that will help STN publishers deliver official highlights, game recaps, top plays, interviews and more to their users.

"Fan engagement has always been a top priority." says Blake Stuchin, the NFL's Head of Digital Media Business Development. "STN has been an instrumental partner in engaging fans whenever and wherever they get updates about their favorite team."

For seven years, the STN Video Online Video Platform has helped the NFL deliver billions of video views to local fans reading about their favorite teams on thousands of publishers like the New York Post, Miami Herald, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and Today Sports. STN Video's unique premium editorial integrations allow them to reach an over 96% unique audience for the NFL, creating incremental scale and helping them engage their fans wherever they get their sports news.

"The NFL is synonymwith some of the most exciting, well produced and fan-driven content in all of sports." Says Matthew Watson, CEO of STN Video. "Partnering with the NFL allowsto serve our online publishing and advertising partners with brand safe, contextually relevant video from the most watched league."

Publishers on the STN platform will have access to official NFL content from the NFL that is delivering incredible events across the 2023 season including:



NFL kickoff on September 7th featuring the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions

Five international regular season games in the UK and Germany, including the league's first ever game in Frankfurt

The first-ever meeting between the most recent Most Valuable Player award winners, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers in Week 4

Two holiday tripleheaders on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day A matchup between the top two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, Bryce Young and CJ Stroud in Week 8 when the Carolina Panthers host the Houston Texans.

These events and countless more will help digital publishers serve as a destination for fans hungry for engaging and relevant content from their favorite team.

For publishers looking

to get exclusive 2023 NFL season content on their site, including highlights of all 18 weeks of regular season games, playoffs, and Super Bowl, contact [email protected]

STN Video is North America's leading independent Online Video Platform for publishers that care about user experience, content and monetization. STN Video delivers brand-safe video from over 250 providers including MLB, Rolling Stone, Variety, Associated Press, the NBA, and Bloomberg and in contextually relevant environments across 2,000+ trusted, local publishers including the New York Post, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune, Miami Herald and more.

STN Video has a library of 2 million+ videos spanning sports, business, technology, entertainment, lifestyle and more. Using AI-powered technology such as STN Smart Match®, publishers simply place an embed code on their website and relevant video content gets instantly matched and populated within their articles all at zero cost. For more information, visit or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter .

