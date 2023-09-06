Foothill Family Awarded Nearly $5,000,000 For Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program

PASADENA, CA, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In a significant stride towards ensuring better teen pregnancy prevention outcomes, Foothill Family is grateful to announce its successful bid for a grant of $988,368 per year over the next 5 years. This initiative is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service's Office of Population Affairs in support of its evidence-based Teen Pregnancy Prevention (TPP) program.

Referred to as Teen Inspired by Foothill Family, this proven program will promote positive youth development and improved sexual and reproductive outcomes for teens living in communities that are disproportionately affected by unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections.

Through this grant, Foothill Family will build a coalition of community partners and provide the training to deliver these evidence-based practices on a much broader scale. This grant positions Foothill Family as a leader in the teen pregnancy prevention space by building community capacity to do this work, and significantly broadening the impact to reach the goal of reaching and impacting 6,000 teens per year.

What sets Teen Inspired apart is its empowering approach, actively involving youth as leaders and granting them an equal voice in the formulation and execution of services tailored to their needs. Central to Teen Inspired is a collaborative network of community partners, schools, teens, and their caregivers working together to strengthen and expand youth services across the San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys within Los Angeles County, CA.

The inequalities and disparities that historically exist for underserved communities have been exacerbated in this post-COVID world. Individuals and families throughout the region are continuing to experience high rates of housing and food insecurity, lack of job opportunities that pay a living wage, workplace safety, and access to healthcare. Ushering in an extraordinary health crisis only added to the stigma and fear associated with seeking healthcare, keeping marginalized families living in poverty further away from receiving treatment related to more serihealth and mental health issues.

Data from the CenBureau shows the birth rates among females aged 15-19 within our service areas far exceed the national average. Furthermore, Los Angeles County has witnessed a worrisome upward trajectory in sexually transmitted infections rates, notably with Gonorrhea cases among males aged 15-24 surpassing the national average.

“Foothill Family is proud to have secured funding for a new program specific to teen pregnancy prevention that will implement evidence-based programs and develop new and innovative approaches to prevent unplanned teen pregnancy across the Greater Los Angeles region,” said Foothill Family Chief Executive Officer Steve Allen.“By implementing evidence-based strategies and fostering innovative approaches, we aim to drive substantial change in the lives of today's teens and those of generations to come.”

Foothill Family's commitment to teen pregnancy prevention will foster a healthier future for the youth of the Greater Los Angeles region. Through strategic partnerships, inclusive collaboration, and dedicated action, Foothill Family's Teen Inspired program is set to make a lasting positive impact on the lives of countless teenagers and their communities.

ABOUT FOOTHILL FAMILY

Founded in 1926, Foothill Family provides a range of community-based mental health and social services. Foothill Family is committed to building stronger families and communities by promoting mental health, hope, and resilience. Through its leadership in supporting under-resourced communities in Southern California, the agency has earned a reputation for providing high-quality services aimed at achieving brighter futures in which individuals and families thrive, communities are strengthened, and generations are enriched. Programs include mental health and school-based services for children, a foon early childhood development and parent education, youth and family services including child abuse prevention and treatment, domestic violence prevention and treatment, elder abuse prevention and treatment, and services for pregnant and parenting teens. For more information, please call (626) 993-3000 or visit .

