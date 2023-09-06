Will Packer Confirmed As Wednesday's General Session Keynote Speaker For The 37Th Annual Namic Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Will Packer, Filmmaker, Founder and CEO of Will Packer Productions
In Conversation with MSNBC's Trymaine Lee
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) proudly announces the addition of powerhouse producer Will Packer, founder and CEO of Will Packer Productions, as a featured speaker at the 37th Annual NAMIC Conference, in conversation with Trymaine Lee, Pulitzer Prize and Emmy Award-winning journalist, MSNBC Correspondent and host of MSNBC's“Into America” podcast. The event is set to take place at the 37th Annual NAMIC Conference, held at the New York Marriott Marquis, September 19 – 20, 2023. Packer will headline Wednesday's general session in partnership with Comcast NBCUniversal.
“We are honored to have Will Packer as an opening keynote speaker at this year's conference,” said A. Shuanise Washington, President and CEO of NAMIC.“His remarkable contributions to the entertainment industry exemplify his dedication to fostering diversity, inclusion, equity, and access. We cannot wait to see what takeaways arise from this session.”
“Comcast NBCUniversal is a longtime supporter of NAMIC and is proud to have journalists and creators Lester Holt, Will Packer, Morgan Radford, and Trymaine Lee represent the company at this year's conference,” said Craig Robinson, Chief Diversity Officer, NBCUniversal.“Diverse storytelling is essential and this esteemed group leads the way in News, film, and television.”
Will Packer, has produced or executive produced a wide range of movies grossing more than $1 billion worldwide at the box office, including“Beast,”“Girls Trip,”“Night School“The Photograph,”“Little,”“What Men Want,” the Ride Along series, the Think Like a Man series,“No Good Deed,”“Takers,”“Obsessed,”“Breaking In,” and“Stomp the Yard.” Packer also served as an executive producer on the megahit“Straight Outta Compton.” Packer's television, digital, and branded content company, Will Packer Media, produces episodic scripted and unscripted series across television and digital platforms, the latest being“Queens Court” and“Praise This.” both premiering on Peacock in 2023 and“The Return” which premiered on the 'Black Experience on Xfinity' channel.
Packer serves on the board of the Atlanta Hawks Foundation and is a longtime supporter of HBCU initiatives, including partnering with NBCUniversal's Global Talent Development & Inclusion group on its Executive Connect initiative, which provides year-long rotational internships within film for HBCU and Cal State University System students. Packer is a magna cum laude graduate of Florida A&M University (FAMU).
This year's conference themed,“Our Legacy, A Mosaic of Possibilities,” promotes a shared industry responsibility for diversity, equity, access, and inclusion-one that brings a mosaic of possibilities. The conference will explore some of those possibilities, enabling attendees to learn best practices, build valuable networks, and gain actionable solutions to advance DEAI in their companies.
About NAMIC:
NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity, and inclusion in the communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that target leadership development, advocacy, and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the populations served. Please visit or follow @NAMICNational LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter for more information about NAMIC and its many opportunities.
