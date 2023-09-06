Taming The Green Invaders: Weed Control Market Grows At 5.8% Cagr, Aids Agriculture Sustainability

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Weed Control Market, By Control Methods, By Application Areas, By Target Weed Species, By End-Users, And By Geography- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to
The global weed control market is poised to surge from $30.33 billion in 2023 to $45.08 billion in 2030, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.
With weeds posing threats to crop vitality and sustainability, this market plays a pivotal role in maintaining the health and productivity of agricultural and landscaping domains.
Understanding Weed Control
Weeds Competing with Desirable Plants: Weeds disrupt the growth of desirable plants by vying for nutrients, moisture, and space. These invasive plants can hinder crop and pasture production, affecting both quality and quantity. Preventative Strategies: Preventing weed spread is paramount, and measures include utilizing certified weed-free seeds, treating hay to eliminate weeds, and filtering irrigation water to prevent seed dispersion. Agricultural Methods: Weed control techniques encompass tillage and mowing to manage weed growth and maintain favorable conditions for cultivated plants.
Market Dynamics
Drivers: Rising global food demand, technological strides in weed control, agriculture and landscaping industry expansion, and invasive species concerns drive the growth of the weed control market. Opportunities: Biologically-based, precision, and integrated weed management solutions present avenues for market expansion. Herbicide-tolerant crop traits also offer growth potential. Challenges: Herbicide resistance, environmental considerations, public perception, and consumer preferences are obstacles that the market needs to address.
Key Features of the Study
The report unravels revenue prospects across segments and outlines attractive investment matrices. Insights encompass market drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, new product launches, approvals, regional perspectives, and competitive strategies. Key player profiles detail company highlights, product portfolios, financial performance, and strategies.
Impact on Stakeholders
Investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts gain insights for informed decisions regarding product launches, upgrades, expansions, and marketing strategies. Strategy matrices assist stakeholders in analyzing the market and making informed choices.
Segmentation Overview
Control Methods:
Chemical Weed Control Biological Weed Control Mechanical Weed Control Cultural Weed Control
Application Areas:
Agricultural Weed Control Non-Agricultural Weed Control
Target Weed Species:
Broadleaf Weeds Grass Weeds Sedge and Rush Weeds Aquatic Weeds
End User:
Farmers and Agricultural Professionals Landscapers and Groundskeepers Government and Municipalities Residential Consumers
Regions:
North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa
Key Company Profiles
Bayer AG BASF SE Syngenta AG (now owned by ChemChina) Corteva Agriscience FMC Corporation Nufarm Limited Dow AgroSciences (part of Corteva Agriscience) UPL Limited Adama Agricultural Solutions (part of Syngenta Group) AMVAC Chemical Corporation Valent U.S.A. (part of Sumitomo Chemical) Isagro S.p.A. Marrone Bio Innovations Albaugh LLC Drexel Chemical Company
In summary, the global weed control market is pivotal for safeguarding crop health, aligning with the pressing need for efficient and sustainable agricultural practices. With a comprehensive segmentation and profile of key players, this study empowers stakeholders to navigate the evolving landscape, fostering informed decision-making and innovation for a thriving weed control market.
