One Last Weekend Of Summer Fun Celebrated On L. Ron Hubbard Way

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- It was a mild afternoon in East Hollywood, where September often means triple-digit temperatures. But it was warm enough to keep kids catapulting down the inflatable water slide and capering in the splash pool all afternoon at the Labor Day festival on L. Ron Hubbard Way September 4 at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles .

Kids also competed in donut-eating contests, and a face-painting artist transformed them into butterflies, unicorns, cats, and their favorite cartoon characters.

There were complimentary refreshments for all, and the Church handed out back-to-school backpacks filled with school supplies for the kids.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community-a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all cultures and denominations.

Open every day from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., all are invited to find out about Scientology through a self-guided tour of the Scientology Public Information Center. Or they can discover more about themselves with a free personality test and one-on-one consultation with a trained counselor, or learn about the Church's many introductory services designed to help with any situation one may be encountering.

Dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010, the Church is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and streaming at , through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

