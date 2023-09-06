Pixel Sky Animations Launch Party: Lighting Up Science World With Vancouver's First Drone Light Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Pixel Sky Animations Launch Party Details: Lighting up Science World with Vancouver's first drone light show!
Experience Vancouver's first drone light show at Pixel Sky Animations' spectacular launch party at Science World Pixel Sky Animations' drone light shows use the canvas of the night sky to weave narratives that captivate, inspire, and awe audiences of all ages. Our goal is to transport attendees to new worlds!” - Miro HubacVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Pixel Sky Animations , a new Vancouver based drone light show company, is set to illuminate the skies, and inaugurate its official public launch at the Open-Air Gala, a collaboration with Bootleggers Cocktail, and Chali Rosso Art Gallery. This unique elegant art and entertainment experience will take place on September 15th, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 12:00 AM, at the iconic Science World. The event promises to captivate the audience with a fusion of mesmerizing drone light shows, contemporary art, live music, and a curated cocktail experience.
Attendees can also anticipate an immersive art exhibition curated by Chali Rosso Art Gallery, including original masterpieces from renowned artists. Including art by Andy Warhol, Mr. Brainwash, Kiarash TK, and Shwill. The gala will feature an unforgettable musical journey headlined by international DJ's Ray Kash and Dezza, accompanied by talented local live performers and DJs, all coming together to create an atmosphere of sensory delight.
With the launch of their grand opening gala, Pixel Sky Animations proudly presents themselves as a premier drone light show provider, catering to audiences across both Canada and the USA.
Our unique blend of cutting-edge drone technology, creativity, and meticulchoreography results in stunning shows that will elevate any occasion from municipal celebrations to corporate events.
"We believe that storytelling is at the heart of every great performance," says Miro Hubac, Creative Director of Pixel Sky Animations. "Our drone light shows use the canvas of the night sky to paint narratives that engage, inspire, and awe audiences of all ages. Our goal is to transport attendees to new worlds through technology-driven artistry."
As we celebrate the grand opening of Pixel Sky Animations with our captivating drone light show at the Open-Air Gala, we want to ensure safety and enjoyment. We kindly request that attendees refrain from bringing or flying their own drones in the event vicinity.
Please also note that the drone light show during our Open-Air Gala has been meticulously designed for optimal viewing from a specific focal point at Science World. While visible from variangles, its true impact is best experienced from this dedicated viewpoint.
We invite you to joinat this location to fully immerse yourself in the mesmerizing storytelling of our drone light show.
About Pixel Sky Animations
[Pixel Sky Animations] specializes in creating unique and imaginative drone light shows that tell stories and transport audiences to new worlds. Utilizing cutting-edge technology and unparalleled creativity, our team of experts crafts memorable experiences that are tailored to the needs of each individual client. Whether you're looking to increase brand awareness, drive sales, or build a loyal community, we're here to help you achieve your goals through compelling memorable storytelling.
Contact Info:
Miro Hubac, BCom, BSC
Creative Director & VP Sales
Pixel Sky Animations
Cell: 403 968 8118
Office: 604-913-5428
Email:
Website:
