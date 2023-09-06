Punk Legends The Furys Return With New Singles Compilation New Wave Hit Parade

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The Furys - New Wave Hit Parade
The Furys
ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Furys are one of Southern California's first New Wave/Punk/Powerpop bands! The group's first single was released in 1977 (“Hey Ma” b/w“Jim Stark Dark”), and 1978's“Say Goodbye to the Black Sheep” was an international success, garnering extensive airplay, press, and live performances. According to founding member and lead vocalist Jeff Wolfe,“The Furys formed in 1977 as a reaction to the dreadful noise that was on the radio at that time.” 1979 saw the release of the“Moving Target” /“We Talk We Dance” single which elicited substantial critical response.
The Furys released a five-song mini album entitled“Indoor/Outdoor” in 1987. Recorded at EMI/America studio in Hollywood,“Indoor/Outdoor” had an excellent sales run, huge radio response and heavy press coverage.
The band's new singles (“New Wave Girl” and“Action Reaction”) were released the second week of September 2021. These songs are the first new material issued by the band since 2015's“The Sound of the Furys” CD.
Now the band is back with a new singles collection titled“New Wave Hit Parade” which encompasses all three of the group's vinyl singles from 1977-1979 as well as The Furys 1987 mini-album“Indoor/Outdoor”. Also included is The Furys 2016 digital single“The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore”. This is the first ever digital release of the vinyl records.
Says Jeff Wolfe,“After numermulti-generational requests, The Furys have been reformed to continue their campaign for world domination.” The musical direction of The Furys was, is, and always will be melodic poetry blended with powerful music.
In conjunction with“New Wave Hit Parade” and upcoming releases of new material, The Furys will be performing live in Autumn 2023. Long standing members, Jeff Wolfe and Dave Lewty will be joined by guitarists Cliff Roman (The Weirdos), Jeff Jourard (The Motels) and Ray Herron (The Sloths) on drums.
“New Wave Hit Parade” is available through all streaming platforms:
To purchase The Furys“New Wave Hit Parade”:
To purchase The Furys singles:
“New Wave Girl”: bit.ly/thefurys-newwavegirl
“Action Reaction”: bit.ly/thefurys-actionreaction
To purchase The Furys EP:
For more information:
The Furys official website: thefurysband.com
The Furys reverbnation:
The Furys Facebook page:
The Furys 21st century FB page:
@thefurysband for Twitter and Instagram
Management/Art Direction: Mark Montgomery French,
Band contact:
Press Inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
+1 828-350-8158
