Franchise Business Review Announces Top Food Franchises To Own In 2023, According To Actual Franchise Owners

FBR Top Food Franchises 2023
10,500 Franchisees Surveyed
FranchiseBusinessReview.com
Award-winning food franchises were identified based on survey feedback from 10,500 food franchise owners across the nation's leading brands. The award-winning brands on our list of the Top Food Franchises rank 15% – 25% higher on average in overall franchisee satisfaction over other food franchise competitors.” - Eric Stites, FBR founder & CEOPORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Franchise Business Review , an independent market research firm serving the franchise sector, has announced its Top Food Franchises 2023. The award-winning brands on the list were identified based on survey results from over 10,500 franchise owners across today's leading food franchise brands.
Franchise Business Review (FBR) provides research and ratings of franchise opportunities based solely on franchisee survey research that measures franchise owner satisfaction and brand performance. The company publishes rankings of top franchises in its quarterly Franchise Buyer's Guide and on its website franchisebusinessreview.com.
For this year's research on the Top Food Franchises, each survey participant was asked 33 benchmark questions about their franchisor that focused on areas such as leadership, training, support, financial opportunity, and core values, as well as 16 additional questions concerning each franchisee's business lifestyle, work-life balance, and overall fulfillment with running their franchise.
“The food franchise sector delivers a tremendreturn on investment for many,” said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review.“The key is to choose the right brand. The award-winning brands on our list of the Top Food Franchises rank 15% – 25% higher on average in overall franchisee satisfaction over other food franchise competitors. That data provides actionable insight for someone considering investing in a franchise.”
Data from the top-ranked food brands revealed that 91% of the food franchise owners on this list say they enjoy being part of their franchise organization, and 4 out of 5 owners would recommend their franchise to others. Half of the franchise owners surveyed are multi-unit owners, and 60% plan to purchase and open additional locations.
Key findings in the food franchise segment:
91% said they enjoy being part of their franchise organization
86% enjoy operating their franchise business
85% respect their franchisor
”The award-winning franchise companies on this year's Top Food Franchises list represent a vast array of food and beverage brand segments, as well as a wide range of investment levels, including a number of businesses you can start with an initial cash investment below $25,000,” said Stites.“The list includes fast food, quick service, fast casual, full-service restaurants, mobile and retail food concepts, ice cream, and coffee shops.”
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes variguides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at . To read our publications, visit
