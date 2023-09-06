Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Its Results For Its First Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

earnings were $834.1 million, or $0.85 per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with $872.4 million, or $0.85 per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjustedearnings1 were approximately $838.0 million compared with $875.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted dilutedearnings per share1 were $0.86, representing an increase of 1.2% from $0.85 for the corresponding quarter of last year.

Total merchandise and service revenues of $4.3 billion, an increase of 5.0%. Same-store merchandise revenues2 increased by 2.1% in the United States, by 2.7% in Europe and other regions1, and by 6.4% in Canada.

Merchandise and service gross margin1 increased by 0.4% in the United States to 34.3%, by 1.0% in Europe and other regions to 39.9%, and by 0.8%

in Canada to 33.9%, all impacted favorably by a change in product mix.

Same-store road transportation fuel volumes increased by 0.7% in the United States, by 7.2% in Canada, and decreased by 1.5% in Europe and other regions.

Road transportation fuel gross margin1 of 50.05¢ per gallon in the United States, an increase of 1.05¢

per gallon, and of CA

13.25¢ per liter in Canada, a decrease of CA

0.79¢ per liter. Fuel margins remained healthy throughout the North American network, due to favorable market conditions and the continued work on the optimization of the supply chain. In Europe and other regions, the road transportation fuel margin1 was US

8.21¢ per liter, a decrease of US

4.05¢ per liter, mostly driven by the volatility of the global fuel market, more impactful to the Corporation's European gross margin1 due to a more integrated supply chain model in this region.

Growth of expenses for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was 2.9% while normalized growth of expenses1 was 3.7%, remaining below the average inflation observed throughout the Corporation's network.

During the quarter, the Corporation reached an agreement to acquire 2,193 sites from

TotalEnergies SE located in Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg. During the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the Corporation repurchased 4.7 million shares for an amount of $230.0 million. Subsequent to the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and under the share repurchase program, the Corporation repurchased 10.8 million shares through a private agreement, for an amount of $529.7 million.

_____________________________________ 1 Please refer to the "Non-IFRS Measures" section for additional information on performance measures not defined by IFRS

2 This measure represents the growth of (decrease in) cumulated merchandise revenues between the current period and comparative period for those stores that were open for at least 23 days out of every 28-day period included in the reported periods. Merchandise revenues are defined as Merchandise and service revenues excluding service revenues.

LAVAL, QC, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - For its first quarter ended July 23, 2023, Alimentation Couche-Tard

Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX:

ATD) announcesearnings of $834.1

million, representing $0.85

per share on a diluted basis, compared with $872.4

million for the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2023, representing $0.85 per share on a diluted basis. The results for the first quarter of fiscal

2024 were affected by pre-tax acquisition costs of $3.5

million, as well as by a pre-taxforeign exchange loss of $0.3

million. The results for the comparable quarter of fiscal

2023 were affected by pre-tax acquisition costs of $1.2

million, as well as by a pre-taxforeign exchange loss of $1.0

million. Excluding these items, the adjusted



million, or $0.86 per share on a diluted basis for the first quarter of fiscal

2024, compared with $875.0

million, or $0.85

per share on a diluted basis for the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of 1.2% in the adjusted dilutedearnings per share1. This increase is primarily driven by organic growth in the convenience activities as well as by the favorable impact of the share repurchase program, partly offset by lower road transportation fuel gross profit1 in Europe and other regions, and by higher depreciation and expenses. All financial information presented is indollars unless stated otherwise.

"We are pleased to announce a good first quarter of our new fiscal year, with our Canadian operations leading the way with strong performances in both convenience and fuel. Same store sales continued to grow in all Canadian business units with our packaged beverages category performing exceptionally well. Fuel volumes also grew significantly in this region. Across North America, we are seeing benefit from our promotional initiatives including reoccurring fuel days, which are contributing to volume growth. At the end of August, we had our first ever global Couche-Tard/Circle K Day with limited-time food and fuel discounts across our network from Hong Kong, to Europe, and coast to coast in North America. With inflationary conditions continuing across the globe, our fohas remained on providing value and ease to our customers both inside our stores and on our forecourts," said Brian Hannasch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alimentation Couche-Tard.

"We are especially excited to have launched our Innercircle loyalty program during the quarter. Early in the summer, we went live with the program in nearly 430 stores across the Florida business unit. Innercircle is a free membership program with fuel rewards, food rewards and much more, while also providing new personalized experiences to our loyal customers. We could not be more pleased with the rollout so far in terms of customer adoption, positive feedback, and growing popularity of the app. We have just introduced Innercircle in one of our largest business units, Grand Canyon, and plan to expand to more business units, starting in the southeast of the U.S., as the year progresses. I want to thank the many cross-functional team members for bringing forward this unique program to make it easier and more rewarding for our customers," concluded Brian Hannasch.

Filipe Da Silva, Chief Financial Officer, added: "I am delighted to report that our foon cost reduction has yielded favorable outcomes during this quarter. Our disciplined approach to expense management and streamlining processes has positively impacted our results which include a normalized growth of expenses3 of 3.7%, lower than the average inflation observed throughout our network. This strong sequential improvement underscores our dedication to financial discipline and reflects our commitment to delivering sustainable value to our varistakeholders. I am thankful for our team's continued pursuit of operational excellence which enabledto deliver strong results across our key metrics. At our 2023 Analyst and Investor Conference, we look forward to communicating our new multi-year strategic plan which will include a renewed foon cost reduction initiatives. Finally, in terms of capital allocation, the recent private buyback transaction, which took place shortly after quarter-end, highlights a great use of our excess cash and will further enhance our key return metrics."

_____________________________________

3 Please refer to the "Non-IFRS Measures" section for additional information on performance measures not defined by IFRS.

Significant Items of the First Quarter of Fiscal 2024



On April 26, 2023, the Toronto Stock Exchange approved the renewal of our share repurchase program, which took effect on May 1, 2023. The renewed program allowsto repurchase up to 49.1 million shares, representing 5.0% of the shares outstanding as at April 20, 2023, and the share repurchase period will end no later than April 30, 2024. During the first quarter of fiscal 2024, we repurchased 4.7 million shares for an amount of $230.0 million. Subsequent to the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and under the share repurchase program, we repurchased 10.8 million shares through a private agreement, for an amount of $529.7 million.

On June 6, 2023, following the reception by Fire & Flower of an order for creditor protection under the

Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, we executed a facility agreement with Fire & Flower pursuant to which we agreed to advance a CA

$9.8

million ($7.2

million) debtor-in-possession loan. On June

21,

2023, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved a Sales and Investment Solicitation Process ("SISP") pursuant to which one of our wholly-owned subsidiaries was acting as stalking horse bidder. Subsequent to the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and following an auction held on August

15,

2023, our wholly-owned subsidiary was selected as the back-up bidder and our back-up bid will remain valid until the closing of the transaction contemplated by the successful bid, in accordance with the SISP.

On June 30, 2023, the unsecured convertible debentures matured without being converted and the Series

C Warrants expired without being exercised.

Changes in our Network during the First Quarter of Fiscal

2024



On July 7, 2023, we reached an agreement to acquire 2,193 sites from

TotalEnergies SE for a total cash consideration of approximately €3.1 billion ($3.4 billion). The retail assets included in the transaction cover 1,195

sites located in Germany, 566

sites in Belgium, 387

sites in Netherlands, and 45

sites in Luxembourg, of which 1,495

sites are company-owned and 698

sites are dealer-owned. For the same sites included in the transaction, 12% are company-operated and 88%

are dealer-operated. The transaction comprises 100% of TotalEnergies SE's retail assets in Germany and Netherlands, as well as a 60%

interest in the Belgium and Luxembourg entities. We expect the transaction to close before the end of calendar year 2023 and it remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The transaction would be financed using available cash, existing credit facilities, including the United States commercial paper program, and new term loans.



We acquired four company-operated stores through varitransactions since the beginning of fiscal 2024. We settled these transactions using our available cash.

We completed the construction of 16 stores and the relocation or reconstruction of 3 stores, reaching a total of 19 stores since the beginning of fiscal 2024. As of July 23, 2023, another 45 stores were under construction and should open in the upcoming quarters.

Summary of changes in our store network

The following table presents certain information regarding changes in our store network over the 12-week period ended July

23,

2023:



12-week period ended July

23,

2023 Type of site Company-

operated

CODO

DODO

Franchised and

other affiliated

Total Number of sites, beginning of period 9,983

344

820

1,285

12,432 Acquisitions 4

-

-

-

4 Openings / constructions / additions 16

-

10

10

36 Closures / disposals / withdrawals (65)

(3)

(33)

(34)

(135) Store conversions 4

(1)

(5)

2

- Number of sites, end of period 9,942

340

792

1,263

12,337 Circle K branded sites under licensing agreements















2,084 Total network















14,421 Number of automated fuel stations included in the period-end

figures 984

-

2

-

986

Exchange Rate Data

We use thedollar as our reporting currency, which provides more relevant information given the predominance of our operations in the United States.

The following table sets forth information about exchange rates based upon closing rates expressed asdollars per comparative currency unit:



12-week periods ended

July

23,

2023 July

17,

2022 Average for the period(1)



Canadian dollar 0.7484 0.7778 Norwegian krone 0.0936 0.1031 Swedish krone 0.0943 0.0995 Danish krone 0.1464 0.1412 Zloty 0.2431 0.2248 Euro 1.0903 1.0503 Hong Kong dollar 0.1277 0.1274

(1) Calculated by taking the average of the closing exchange rates of each day in the applicable period.

For the analysis of consolidated results, the impact of the translation of our foreign currency operations intodollars is defined as the impact from the translation of our Canadian, European, Asian, and corporate operations intodollars. Variances of our foreign currency operations intodollars are determined as being the difference between the corresponding period results in local currencies translated at the current period average exchange rate and the corresponding period results in local currencies translated at the corresponding period average exchange rate.

Summary Analysis of Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2024

The following table highlights certain information regarding our operations for the 12-week periods ended July 23, 2023, and July 17, 2022, and the results analysis in this section should be read in conjunction with this table. The results from our operations in Europe and Asia are presented together as Europe and other regions.



12-week periods ended (in millions ofdollars, unless otherwise stated) July

23,

2023 July

17,

2022 Variation % Statement of Operations Data:





Merchandise and service revenues(1):





United States 3,005.3 2,904.9 3.5 Europe and other regions 622.0 537.1 15.8 Canada 648.5 630.5 2.9 Total merchandise and service revenues 4,275.8 4,072.5 5.0 Road transportation fuel revenues:





United States 7,522.2 9,681.4 (22.3) Europe and other regions 2,263.7 2,975.9 (23.9) Canada 1,449.3 1,661.8 (12.8) Total road transportation fuel revenues 11,235.2 14,319.1 (21.5) Other revenues(2):





United States 8.2 9.7 (15.5) Europe and other regions 95.1 250.5 (62.0) Canada 8.9 5.9 50.8 Total other revenues 112.2 266.1 (57.8) Total revenues 15,623.2 18,657.7 (16.3) Merchandise and service gross profit(1)(3):





United States 1,030.0 985.3 4.5 Europe and other regions 248.2 208.7 18.9 Canada 219.7 208.9 5.2 Total merchandise and service gross profit 1,497.9 1,402.9 6.8 Road transportation fuel gross profit(3):





United States 1,074.6 1,031.4 4.2 Europe and other regions 197.6 280.7 (29.6) Canada 137.1 132.4 3.5 Total road transportation fuel gross profit 1,409.3 1,444.5 (2.4) Other revenues gross profit(2)(3):





United States 8.2 9.7 (15.5) Europe and other regions 16.3 19.8 (17.7) Canada 6.7 5.9 13.6 Total other revenues gross profit 31.2 35.4 (11.9) Total gross profit(3) 2,938.4 2,882.8 1.9 Operating, selling, general and administrative expenses 1,439.1 1,398.1 2.9 Gain on disposal of property and equipment and other assets (3.5) (13.0) (73.1) Depreciation, amortization and impairment 360.5 319.2 12.9 Operating income 1,142.3 1,178.5 (3.1) 70.7 67.1 5.4 earnings 834.1 872.4 (4.4) Per Share Data:





Basicearnings per share (dollars per share) 0.85 0.85 - Dilutedearnings per share (dollars per share) 0.85 0.85 - Adjusted dilutedearnings per share (dollars per share)(3) 0.86 0.85 1.2



12-week periods ended (in millions ofdollars, unless otherwise stated) July

23,

2023 July

17,

2022 Variation % Other Operating Data:





Merchandise and service gross margin(1)(3):





Consolidated 35.0

% 34.4

% 0.6 United States 34.3

% 33.9

% 0.4 Europe and other regions 39.9

% 38.9

% 1.0 Canada 33.9

% 33.1

% 0.8 Growth of (decrease in) same-store merchandise revenues(4):





United States(5)(6) 2.1

% 3.5

%

Europe and other regions(3) 2.7

% 2.8

%

Canada(5)(6) 6.4

% (1.3

%)

Road transportation fuel gross margin(3):





United States (cents per gallon) 50.05 49.00 2.1 Europe and other regions (cents per liter) 8.21 12.26 (33.0) Canada (CA cents per liter) 13.25 14.04 (5.6) Total volume of road transportation fuel sold:





United States (millions of gallons) 2,146.9 2,105.0 2.0 Europe and other regions (millions of liters) 2,406.8 2,288.8 5.2 Canada (millions of liters) 1,382.2 1,212.1 14.0 Growth of (decrease in) same-store road transportation fuel volumes(5):





United States 0.7

% (4.0

%)

Europe and other regions (1.5

%) (3.7

%)

Canada 7.2

% 0.4

%



(in millions ofdollars, unless otherwise stated) As at July

23,

2023 As at April

30,

2023 Variation $ Balance Sheet Data:





Total assets 30,325.9 29,049.2 1,276.7 Interest-bearing debt(3) 10,011.9 9,465.9 546.0 Equity 13,281.8 12,564.5 717.3 Indebtedness Ratios(3):













0.38 : 1







0.41 : 1

Leverage ratio







1.39 : 1







1.49 : 1

Returns(3):





Return on equity 23.8

% 24.7

%

Return on capital employed 17.0

% 17.5

%



(1) Includes revenues derived from franchise fees, royalties, suppliers' rebates on some purchases made by franchisees and licensees, as well as from wholesale of merchandise. Franchise fees from international licensed stores are presented in the United States. (2) Includes revenues from the rental of assets and from the sale of aviation fuel and energy for stationary engines. (3) Please refer to the "Non-IFRS measures" section for additional information on our capital management measure as well as performance measures not defined by IFRS. (4) This measure represents the growth of (decrease in) cumulated merchandise revenues between the current period and comparative period for those stores that were open for at least 23 days out of every 28-day period included in the reported periods. Merchandise revenues are defined as Merchandise and service revenues excluding service revenues. (5) For company-operated stores only. (6) Calculated based on respective functional currencies.

Revenues

Our

revenues were $15.6 billion for the first quarter of fiscal

2024, down by $3.0 billion, a decrease of 16.3% compared with the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2023. This

decrease is mainly attributable to a lower average road transportation fuel selling price as well as thenegative impact of approximately $118.0

million from the translation of our foreign currency operations into US

dollars, while being partly offset by the contribution from acquisitions, higher road transportation fuel demand as well as organic growth of our convenience activities.

Merchandise and service revenues

Total merchandise and service revenues for the first quarter of fiscal

2024 were $4.3 billion, an increase of $203.3 million compared with the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2023. The translation of our foreign currency operations

into US

dollars had anegative impact of approximately $25.0

million. The remaining increase of approximately $228.0

million, or 5.6%, is primarily attributable to organic growth, and to the contribution from acquisitions which amounted to approximately $52.0

million. Same-store merchandise revenues increased by 2.1% in the United

States, by 2.7%1 in Europe and other regions, and by 6.4% in Canada, driven by our diversified offer in the beverage category as well as the continued growth of our Fresh Food, Fast program and private brands.

Road transportation fuel revenues

Total road transportation fuel revenues for the first quarter of fiscal

2024 were $11.2 billion, a decrease of $3.1 billion compared with the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2023.

The translation of our foreign currency operations

into US

dollars had anegative impact of approximately $96.0

million. The remaining decrease of approximately $3.0

billion, or 20.9%, is attributable to a lower average road transportation fuel selling price, which had an impact of approximately $3.5

billion, partly offset by the impact of strategic initiatives leading to higher road transportation fuel volumes as well as by the contribution from acquisitions, which amounted to approximately $141.0

million. Same-store road transportation fuel volumes increased by 0.7% in the United States and by 7.2% in Canada, favorably impacted by lower crude oil prices and promotional activities. Same-store road transportation fuel volumes decreased by 1.5% in Europe and other regions, unfavorably impacted by challenging macroeconomic conditions, including high inflation.

The following table shows the average selling price of road transportation fuel of our company-operated stores in our varimarkets for the last eight quarters. The average selling price of road transportation fuel consists of the road transportation fuel revenues divided by the volume of road transportation fuel sold:

Quarter 2nd 3rd 4th 1st Weighted

average 53‐week period ended July

23,

2023











United

States (US

dollars per gallon) 3.84 3.50 3.52 3.52 3.59

Europe and other regions cents per liter) 117.39 113.55 109.77 98.02 109.96

Canada (CA cents per liter) 149.55 143.32 137.66 142.77 143.25 52‐week period ended July

17,

2022











United

States (US

dollars per gallon) 3.08 3.28 3.94 4.61 3.69

Europe and other regions cents per liter) 86.29 96.66 120.84 129.11 106.91

Canada (CA cents per liter) 123.00 129.39 150.30 179.15 143.78

Other revenues

Total other revenues for the first quarter of fiscal

2024 were $112.2 million, a decrease of $153.9 million compared with the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2023. The

translation of our foreign currency operations intodollars had apositive impact of approximately $2.0 million. The remaining decrease of approximately $156.0

million, or 58.6%, is primarily driven by lower aviation fuel volume sold and lower prices on our other fuel products, which had a minimal impact on gross profit1.

Gross profit1

Our gross profit was

$2.9 billion for the first quarter of fiscal

2024, up by $55.6 million, or 1.9%, compared with the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2023, mainly attributable to organic growth in our convenience activities as well as the contribution from acquisitions, while being partly offset by lower road transportation fuel gross margins1 in Europe and other regions, and thenegative impact of the translation of our foreign currency operations

intodollars of approximately $16.0

million.

______________________________________

1 Please refer to the "Non-IFRS Measures" section for additional information on performance measures not defined by IFRS.

Merchandise and service gross profit

In the first quarter of fiscal

2024, our merchandise and service gross profit was

$1.5 billion, an increase of $95.0

million compared with the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2023. The translation of our foreign currency operations

into US

dollars had anegative impact of approximately $10.0

million. The remaining increase of approximately $105.0

million, or 7.5%, is primarily due to organic growth as well as by the contribution from acquisitions which amounted to approximately $28.0

million. Our gross margin1 increased by 0.4% in the United

States to 34.3%, by 1.0% in Europe and other regions to 39.9%, and by 0.8% in Canada to 33.9%, all impacted favorably by a change in product mix.

Road transportation fuel gross profit

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, our road transportation fuel gross profit was $1.4 billion, a decrease of $35.2 million compared with the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2023. The translation of our foreign currency operations intodollars had anegative impact of approximately $6.0 million. The remaining decrease in our gross profit was approximately $29.0 million, or 2.0%. In the United States, our road transportation fuel gross margin1 was 50.05¢ per gallon, an increase of 1.05¢ per gallon, and in Canada, it was CA 13.25¢ per liter, a decrease of CA 0.79¢ per liter. Fuel margins remained healthy throughout our North American network, due to favorable market conditions and the continued work on the optimization of our supply chain. In Europe and other regions, our road transportation fuel gross margin1 was US

8.21¢ per liter, a decrease of US

4.05¢ per liter, mostly driven by the volatility of the global fuel market, more impactful to our European gross margin1 due to a more integrated supply chain model in this region.

The road transportation fuel gross margin1 of our company-operated stores in the United States and the impact of expenses related to electronic payment modes for the last eight quarters, were as follows:

cents per gallon)









Quarter 2nd 3rd 4th 1st Weighted

average 53‐week period ended July

23,

2023









Before deduction of expenses related to electronic payment modes 51.11 48.39 46.43 51.26 49.17 Expenses related to electronic payment modes(1) 6.53 6.20 6.17 6.13 6.41 After deduction of expenses related to electronic payment modes 44.58 42.19 40.26 45.13 42.76 52‐week period ended July

17,

2022









Before deduction of expenses related to electronic payment modes 37.68 41.02 47.55 50.95 44.01 Expenses related to electronic payment modes(1) 5.31 5.74 6.61 7.21 6.18 After deduction of expenses related to electronic payment modes 32.37 35.28 40.94 43.74 37.83

(1) Expenses related to electronic payment modes are determined by allocating the portion of total electronic payment modes, which are included in Operating, selling, general and administrative expenses, deemed related to our United-States company-operated stores road transportation fuel transactions.

The road transportation fuel gross margin1 of our network in Europe and other regions and in Canada for the last eight quarters, were as follows:

Quarter 2nd 3rd 4th 1st Weighted

average 53‐week period ended July

23,

2023









Europe and other regions cents per liter) 9.76 8.01 10.60 8.21 9.07 Canada (CA cents per liter) 12.55 12.52 12.13 13.25 12.60 52‐week period ended July

17,

2022









Europe and other regions cents per liter) 10.57 10.83 7.51 12.26 10.28 Canada (CA cents per liter) 11.03 11.78 13.41 14.04 12.46

Generally, road transportation fuel margins can be volatile from one quarter to another, but tend to be more stable over longer periods. In Europe and other regions, fuel margin volatility is impacted by a longer supply chain due to a more integrated model. In Europe and other regions and in Canada, expenses related to electronic payment modes are not as volatile as in the United States.

_____________________________________

1 Please refer to the "Non-IFRS Measures" section for additional information on performance measures not defined by IFRS

Other revenues gross profit

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, other revenues gross profit was $31.2 million, a decrease of $4.2 million compared with the corresponding period of fiscal 2023. The translation of our foreign currency operations intodollars had no significant impact on gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Operating, selling, general and administrative expenses ("expenses")

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, expenses increased by 2.9% compared with the corresponding period of fiscal 2023, while normalized growth of expenses1 was 3.7%, as shown in the table below:



12-week periods ended

July

23,

2023 July

17,

2022 Growth of expenses, as reported 2.9

% 9.4

% Adjusted for:



Decrease (increase) from change in electronic payment fees, excluding acquisitions 1.9

% (3.7

%) Increase from incremental expenses related to acquisitions (1.7

%) (0.9

%) Decrease from theimpact of foreign exchange translation 0.7

% 2.5

% Increase from changes in acquisition costs recognized to earnings (0.1

%) - Normalized growth of expenses1 3.7

% 7.3

%

Normalized growth of expenses1 was mainly driven by the impact of costs from rising minimum wages, inflationary pressures, and incremental investments to support our strategic initiatives, while being partly offset by the continued strategic efforts to control our expenses. Our control of expenses is evidenced by our normalized growth of expenses1 remaining lower than the average inflation observed throughout our network.

_____________________________________

1 Please refer to the "Non-IFRS Measures" section for additional information on performance measures not defined by IFRS.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and impairment ("EBITDA1") and adjusted EBITDA1

During the first quarter of fiscal

2024, EBITDA stood at $1.5

billion, an increase of 0.6% compared with the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal

2024 increased by $10.7

million, or 0.7%, compared with the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2023, mainly due to organic growth in our convenience operations as well as the contribution from acquisitions, partly offset by lower road transportation fuel gross margins1 in our European operations as well as higher expenses. The translation of our foreign currency operations intodollars had anegative impact of approximately $6.0 million.

Depreciation, amortization and impairment ("depreciation")

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, our depreciation expense increased by $41.3 million compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The translation of our foreign currency operations intodollars had afavorable impact of approximately $3.0 million. The remaining increase of approximately $44.0 million, or 13.8%, is mainly driven by the replacement of equipment, the impact from investments made through acquisitions, which amounted to approximately $10.0 million, and the ongoing improvement of our network.

financial expenses



12-week periods ended (in millions ofdollars) July 23, 2023 July 17, 2022 Variation financial expenses, as reported 70.7 67.1 3.6 Explained by:





Change in fair value of financial instruments and amortization of deferred differences (2.0) 0.9 (2.9) (0.3) (1.0) 0.7 Remaining variation 68.4 67.0 1.4

Income taxes

The income tax rate for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was 22.8% compared with 21.9% for the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2023. The increase is mainly stemming from the impact of a different mix in our earnings across the varijurisdictions in which we operate.

earnings and adjustedearnings1

2024 were $834.1million, compared with $872.4million for the first quarter of the previfiscal year, a decrease of $38.3million, or 4.4%. Dilutedearnings per share stood at $0.85, stable with the corresponding quarter of the previfiscal year. The translation of revenues and expenses from our foreign currency operationsinto USdollars had anegative impact of approximately $3.0million onearnings of the first quarter of fiscal2024.

Adjustedearnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 were approximately $838.0 million, compared with $875.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, a decrease of $37.0 million, or 4.2%. Adjusted dilutedearnings per share were $0.86 for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, compared with $0.85 for the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of 1.2%.

Dividends

During its September

6,

2023 meeting, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of CA

14.0¢

per share for the first quarter of fiscal

2024 to shareholders on record as at September

15,

2023, and approved its payment effective September

29,

2023. This is an eligible dividend within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Non-IFRS Measures

To provide more information for evaluating the Corporation's performance, the financial information included in our financial documents contains certain data that are not performance measures under IFRS ("non-IFRS measures"), which are also calculated on an adjusted basis to exclude specific items.

We believe that providing those non-IFRS measures is useful to management, investors, and analysts, as they provide additional information to measure the performance and financial position of the Corporation.

The following non-IFRS financial measures are used in our financial disclosures:



Gross profit;

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and impairment ("EBITDA") and adjusted EBITDA;

Adjustedearnings; Interest-bearing debt.

The following non-IFRS ratios are used in our financial disclosures:



Merchandise and service gross margin and Road transportation fuel gross margin;

Normalized growth of operating, selling, general and administrative expenses;

Growth of same-store merchandise revenues for Europe and other regions;

Adjusted dilutedearnings per share;

Leverage ratio; Return on equity and return on capital employed.

The following capital management measure is used in our financial disclosures:

interest-bearing debt/total capitalization.

Supplementary financial measures are also used in our financial disclosures and those measures are described where they are presented.

Non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, as well as the capital management measure, are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS.

These non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, our definitions of non-IFRS measures may differ from those of other public corporations. Any such modification or reformulation may be significant.

These measures are also adjusted for the pro forma impact of our acquisitions and impacts of new accounting standards, if they are considered to be material.

Gross profit.

Gross profit consists of revenues less the cost of sales, excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment. This measure is considered useful for evaluating the underlying performance of our operations.

The table below reconciles revenues and cost of sales, excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment, as per IFRS, to gross profit:



12-week periods ended (in millions ofdollars) July 23, 2023 July 17, 2022 Revenues 15,623.2 18,657.7 Cost of sales, excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment 12,684.8 15,774.9 Gross profit 2,938.4 2,882.8

Please note that the same reconciliation applies in the determination of gross profit by category and by geography presented in the section "Summary Analysis of Consolidated Results".

Merchandise and service gross margin.

Merchandise and service gross margin consists of Merchandise and service gross profit divided by Merchandise and service revenues, both measures are presented in the section "Summary Analysis of Consolidated Results". Merchandise and service gross margin is considered useful for evaluating how efficiently we generate gross profit by dollar of revenue.

Road transportation fuel gross margin.

Road transportation fuel gross margin consists of Road transportation fuel gross profit divided by total volume of road transportation fuel sold. For the United States and Europe and other regions, both measures are presented in the section "Summary Analysis of Consolidated Results". For Canada, this measure is presented in functional currency and the table below reconciles, for road transportation fuel, Revenues and Cost of sales, excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment, as per IFRS, to gross profit and the resulting road transportation fuel gross margin. This measure is considered useful for evaluating how efficiently we generate gross profit by gallon or liter of road transportation fuel sold.



12-week periods ended (in millions of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted) July 23, 2023 July 17, 2022 Road transportation fuel revenues 1,935.7 2,136.5 Road transportation fuel cost of sales, excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment 1,752.6 1,966.3 Road transportation fuel gross profit 183.1 170.2 Total road transportation fuel volume sold (in millions of liters) 1,382.2 1,212.1 Road transportation fuel gross margin (CA cents per liter) 13.25 14.04

Normalized growth of operating, selling, general and administrative expenses ("normalized growth of expenses").

Normalized growth of expenses consists of the growth of Operating, selling, general

and administrative expenses adjusted for the impact of the changes in our network, the impact from changes in accounting policies and adoption of accounting standards, the impact of more volatile items over which we have limited control including, but not limited to, theimpact of foreign exchange translation, electronic payment fees excluding acquisitions, and acquisition costs, as well as other specific items for which the impact on consolidated results is not deemed indicative of future trends. This measure is considered useful for evaluating our ability to control our expenses on a comparable basis.

The table below reconciles growth of Operating, selling, general and administrative expenses to normalized growth of expenses:



12-week periods ended (in millions ofdollars, unless otherwise noted) July 23, 2023 July 17, 2022 Variation July 17, 2022 July 18, 2021 Variation Operating, selling, general and administrative expenses, as published 1,439.1 1,398.1 2.9

% 1,398.1 1,278.1 9.4

% Adjusted for:











Decrease (increase) from change in electronic payment fees, excluding acquisitions 26.5 - 1.9

% (46.7) - (3.7

%) Increase from incremental expenses related to acquisitions (24.0) - (1.7

%) (11.1) - (0.9

%) Decrease from theimpact of foreign exchange translation 10.0 - 0.7

% 31.6 - 2.5

% Increase from changes in acquisition costs recognized to earnings (2.3) - (0.1

%) (0.4) - - Normalized growth of expenses 1,449.3 1,398.1 3.7

% 1,371.5 1,278.1 7.3

%

Growth of same-store merchandise revenues for Europe and other regions.

Same-store merchandise revenues represent cumulated merchandise revenues between the current period and comparative period for those stores that were open for at least 23 days out of every 28-day period included in the reported periods. Merchandise revenues are defined as Merchandise and service revenues excluding service revenues. For Europe and other regions, the growth of same-store merchandise revenues is calculated based on constant currencies using the respective current period average exchange rate for both the current and corresponding period. In Europe and other regions, same-store merchandise revenues include same-store revenues from company-operated stores, as well as CODO and DODO stores which are not included in our consolidated results. This measure is considered useful for evaluating our ability to generate organic growth on a comparable basis in our overall European and other regions store network.

The table below reconciles Merchandise and service revenues, as per IFRS, to same-store merchandise revenues for Europe and other regions and the resulting percentage of growth:



12-week periods ended (in millions ofdollars, unless otherwise noted) July

23,

2023 July

17,

2022 July 17, 2022 July 18, 2021 Merchandise and service revenues for Europe and other regions 622.0 537.1 537.1 561.4 Adjusted for:







Service revenues (54.4) (39.8) (39.8) (44.8) - 4.9 - (46.7) Merchandise revenues not meeting the definition of same-store (18.5) (11.7) (19.1) (17.8) Same-store merchandise revenues from stores not included in our

consolidated results, including the impact of store conversions 81.5 123.6 84.9 95.7 Total Same-store merchandise revenues for Europe and other regions 630.6 614.1 563.1 547.8 Growth of same-store merchandise revenues for Europe and other regions 2.7

%

2.8

%



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and impairment

("EBITDA") and adjusted EBITDA.

EBITDA representsearnings pincome taxes,financial expenses, and depreciation, amortization and impairment. Adjusted EBITDA represents the EBITDA adjusted for acquisition costs, the impact from changes in accounting policies and adoption of accounting standards as well as other specific items for which the impact on consolidated results is not deemed indicative of future trends. These performance measures are considered useful to facilitate the evaluation of our ongoing operations and our ability to generate cash flows to fund our cash requirements, including our capital expenditures program, share repurchases, and payment of dividends.

The table below reconcilesearnings, as per IFRS, to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA:



12-week periods ended (in millions ofdollars) July 23, 2023 July 17, 2022 < /> 834.1 872.4 Add:



Income taxes 246.4 244.6 70.7 67.1 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 360.5 319.2 EBITDA 1,511.7 1,503.3 Adjusted for:



Acquisition costs 3.5 1.2 Adjusted EBITDA 1,515.2 1,504.5

Adjustedearnings and adjusted dilutedearnings per share.

Adjustedearnings representsearnings adjusted forforeign exchange gains or losses, acquisition costs, the impact from changes in accounting policies and adoption of accounting standards, impairment on goodwill, investments in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associated companies as well as other specific items for which the impact on consolidated results is not deemed indicative of future trends. These measures are considered useful for evaluating the underlying performance of our operations on a comparable basis.

The table below reconcilesearnings, as per IFRS, with adjustedearnings and adjusted dilutedearnings per share:

(in millions ofdollars, except per share amounts, or unless otherwise noted) 12-week periods ended July

23,

2023 July 17, 2022 < /> 834.1 872.4 Adjusted for:



Acquisition costs 3.5 1.2 0.3 1.0 Tax impact of the items above and rounding 0.1 0.4 Adjustedearnings 838.0 875.0 Weighted average number of shares - diluted (in millions) 980.0 1,027.2 Adjusted dilutedearnings per share 0.86 0.85

Interest-bearing debt.

This measure

represents the sum of the following balance sheet accounts: Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt, Long-term debt, Current portion of lease liabilities and Lease liabilities. This measure is considered useful to facilitate the understanding of our financial position in relation with financing obligations. The calculation of this measure of financial position is detailed in the interest-bearing debt/total capitalization"

section below.

This measure represents the basis for monitoring our capital and is considered useful to assess our financial health, risk profile, and ability to meet our financing obligations. It also provides insights into how our financing obligations are structured in relation with our total capitalization.

The table below presents the calculation of this performance measure:

(in millions ofdollars, except ratio data) As at

July

23,

2023 As at

April

30,

2023 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 480.6 0.7 Current portion of lease liabilities 437.6 438.1 Long-term debt 5,939.2 5,888.3 Lease liabilities 3,154.5 3,138.8 Interest-bearing debt 10,011.9 9,465.9 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (1,956.6) (834.2) interest-bearing debt 8,055.3 8,631.7 Equity 13,281.8 12,564.5 8,055.3 8,631.7 Total capitalization 21,337.1 21,196.2 interest-bearing debt to total capitalization ratio 0.38 : 1 0.41 : 1

Leverage ratio.

This measure represents a measure of financial condition considered useful to assess our financial leverage and our ability to cover ourfinancing obligations in relation to our adjusted EBITDA.

The table below reconcilesinterest-bearing debt and adjusted EBITDA, for which the calculation methodologies are described in other tables of this section, with the leverage ratio:



53-week periods ended (in millions ofdollars, except ratio data) July

23,

2023 April

30,

2023 interest-bearing debt 8,055.3 8,631.7 Adjusted EBITDA 5,786.1 5,775.4 Leverage ratio 1.39 : 1 1.49 : 1

Return on equity.

This measure is considered useful to assess the relation between our profitability and ourassets and it also provides insights into how efficiently we are using our equity to generate returns for our shareholders. Average equity is calculated by taking the average of the opening and closing balance for the 53-week periods.



The table below reconcilesearnings, as per IFRS, with the ratio of return on equity:



53-week periods ended (in millions ofdollars, unless otherwise noted) July

23,

2023 April

30,

2023 earnings 3,052.6 3,090.9 Equity - Opening balance 12,418.3 12,437.6 Equity - Ending balance 13,281.8 12,564.5 Average equity 12,850.1 12,501.1 Return on equity 23.8

% 24.7

%

Return on capital employed.

This measure is considered useful as it provides insights into our ability to generate returns from the total amount of capital invested in our operations and it also helps assessing our operational efficiency and capital allocation decisions. Earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") representsearnings pincome taxes andfinancial expenses. Capital employed represents total assets less short-term liabilities not bearing interest, which excludes the short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt and current portion of lease liabilities. Average capital employed is calculated by taking the average of the beginning and ending balance of capital employed for the 53-week periods.

The table below reconcilesearnings, as per IFRS, to EBIT with the ratio of return on capital employed:



53-week periods ended (in millions ofdollars, unless otherwise noted) July

23,

2023 April

30,

2023 < /> 3,052.6 3,090.9 Add:



Income taxes 840.0 838.2 310.3 306.7 EBIT 4,202.9 4,235.8 Capital employed - Opening balance(1) 23,860.1 24,001.0 Capital employed - Ending balance(1) 25,583.1 24,323.0 Average capital employed 24,721.6 24,162.0 Return on capital employed 17.0

% 17.5

%

(1)

The table below reconciles balance sheet line items, as per IFRS, to capital employed:

(in millions ofdollars) As at

July

23,

2023 As at

July

17,

2022 As at

April

30,

2023 As at

April

24,

2022 Total Assets 30,325.9 29,350.6 29,049.2 29,591.6 Less: Current liabilities (5,661.0) (5,906.7) (5,165.0) (6,017.4) Add: Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 480.6 1.5 0.7 1.4 Add: Current portion of lease liabilities 437.6 414.7 438.1 425.4 Capital employed 25,583.1 23,860.1 24,323.0 24,001.0

Profile

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 25 countries and territories, with more than 14,400

stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle

K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United

States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong

Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 128,000

people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., or to consult its audited annual Consolidated Financial Statements, unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: .

The statements set forth in this press release, which describes Couche-Tard's objectives, projections, estimates, expectations, or forecasts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation. Positive or negative verbs such as "believe", "can", "shall", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "assume", and other related expressions are used to identify such statements. Couche-Tard would like to point out that, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results, or the measures it adopts, could differ materially from those indicated in or underlying these statements, or could have an impact on the degree of realization of a particular projection. Major factors that may lead to a material difference between Couche-Tard's actual results and the projections or expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements include the effects of the integration of acquired businesses and the ability to achieve projected synergies, the impact of the changing circumstances surrounding both the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing military conflict between Ukraine and Russia, fluctuations in margins on motor fuel sales, competition in the convenience store and retail motor fuel industries, exchange rate variations, and such other risks as described in detail from time to time in the reports filed by Couche-Tard with securities authorities in Canada and the United States. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Couche-Tard disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information available as of the date of the release.

