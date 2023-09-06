Epoch Concepts Achieves Iso 9001 Re-Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Epoch Concepts, LLC , today announced that it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 re-certification for the quality management system implemented at its headquarters in Littleton, Colorado and integration facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The scope of Epoch Concepts' re-certification, issued through Denver-based ISO 9001 management certification firm, Platinum Registration, Inc., includes a wide range of IT solutions including storage and infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions.
“This is an important milestone for Epoch Concepts,” says MarSmiley, Epoch Concepts President, CEO and Founder.
“It's a rigorprocess to become ISO 9001 certified. Our staff worked very hard with Platinum Registration's auditors to demonstrate that we meet the requirements of the Standard. Not only does that makefeel confident that we're the most efficient that we can be, it assures our customers that we have a completely transparent and robust management system. And that means we have reliable, repeatable, continuously improving business processes so that they are receiving the best value for their money.”
Smiley went on to say that implementing and maintaining management procedures in accordance with the high standards of ISO 9001:2015 allows Epoch Concepts to further solidify its position as a worldwide leader in the industry and give its customers the confidence that they've partnered with one of the best in the business.
About ISO 9001:2015
Established by the International Organization for Standardization, ISO 9001:2015 is recognized as the worldwide standard for quality management systems and practices. The standards body provides requirements, guidance and tools for companies and organizations who want to ensure that their products and services consistently meet customer's requirements and that quality is consistently improved. It can be used by any organization, large or small, regardless of its field of activity.
ISO 9001:2015 has been implemented by over one million companies and organizations in over 170 countries.
About Platinum Registration
Platinum Registration is a Denver-based, ANAB-accredited management system certification body. Over one million organizations worldwide are independently certified, making formal management system standards the most widely used management tools in the world today. Platinum's clients include service and manufacturing organizations in North America and Canada. Platinum's audits ensure that clients conform to international and national standards, assuring customer satisfaction and positioning them for growth in the marketplace.
About Epoch Concepts
Epoch Concepts LLC is a value-added reseller (VAR) serving the government, commercial organizations, and systems integrators. From storage and infrastructure, to cybersecurity, cloud, and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, Epoch Concepts designs, sources, and integrates solutions that empower its customers to do even more-to reinvent, reimagine, and redefine what they do and how they do it. Learn more at .
Contacts:
For Epoch Concepts, LLC
Kim Boynton, Manager Marketing Communications
For Platinum Registration, Inc.
Kerri Williams, President
Phone: (303) 639-9001
Kim Boynton
Epoch Concepts, LLC
Visiton social media:
LinkedIn
MENAFN06092023003118003196ID1107022769
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.