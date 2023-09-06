Introducing The #Loveyourbrand Podcast: Real Conversations With Real People Powered By Talenalexander

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The "#LOVEYOURBRAND" podcast highlights behind-the-scenes agency life, trending topics, self-improvement, and entrepreneurship, hosted by Jason Ramsey.
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Based out of Charlotte, NC, and surrounding areas - TalenAlexander, the creative consulting and marketing agency renowned for its innovative approaches and brand visibility growth strategies, proudly presents the launch of their new podcast, "#LOVEYOURBRAND." This podcast promises to deliver insightful, authentic, and inspiring conversations with a touch of creative brilliance. The podcast takes an innovative approach to the interview process with candid conversations occurring from a mobile podcast studio.
"#LOVEYOURBRAND" takes listeners on an exploratory journey through the realms of behind-the-scenes agency life, trending topics, self-improvement, and entrepreneurship, all from the hosted perspective of a business owner, creative-agency, and overall work-family. Led by“The Chief” AKA Jason Ramsey and his dedicated crew of marketing misfits, the podcast provides a rare glimpse into candid dialogues with both extraordinary individuals and the talented team itself.
Expect conversations that venture into the depths of thought, veer off onto unexpected tangents, and even flip your perspective upside down.
Meet The Chief
Jason W. Ramsey, the Founder of TalenAlexander, life strategist, consultant, speaker, and educator brings his two-decade experience in multifaceted marketing campaigns to the forefront. With his track record of results-driven strategies, coupled with his visual thinking abilities, Ramsey has generated creative materials that stand out beyond traditional mindsets. Ramsey has cracked the code to enjoying life, having a forward-thinking mindset, and learning to take calculated risks both at home and in the office. Jason created TalenAlexander as a way to get businesses to find an agency with long-term loyalty, where performance-based return meets holistic strategy.
TalenAlexander's ethos resonates with its tagline, "LOVE YOUR BRAND." The agency's name is a testament to Ramsey's commitment to excellence and creativity, combining his sons' middle names to encapsulate the essence of brand affection and innovation while keeping the importance of family at the forefront of this brand's journey. The agency comprises a passionate team of media masters, dedicated to crafting superior brand visibility growth solutions.
In his podcast, The Chief, alongside the TA family, invites listeners to embrace the“#LOVEYOURBRAND” way, and join the conversations that dive into diverse subjects. The podcast's unconventional approach ensures that listeners can anticipate discussions that touch the heart, stimulate the mind, and offer unique perspectives on variaspects of life and business.
Where to Listen
Listeners seeking authentic interactions and a dash of creative brilliance are invited to tune into the "#LOVEYOURBRAND" podcast. Stay engaged with the latest episodes, show notes, and additional information by visiting the official podcast streamed on Spotify and YouTube , launching in September 2023.
Listen on Spotify:
Watch on Youtube:
For guest inquiries, please contact:
About TalenAlexander
TalenAlexander is a dynamic creative consulting and marketing agency, redefining success through its innovative strategies and holistic marketing approach for their partners. With a foon the ultimate strategy for brand visibility growth, TalenAlexander boasts a team of dedicated media masters who infuse creativity, strategy and love into every project. To learn more, visit talenalexander.com.
Press Department
TalenAlexander
+1 704-437-1536
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
MENAFN06092023003118003196ID1107022767
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.