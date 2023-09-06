Lightwerks Is Excited To Announce Promotions Of Exceptional Employees

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Communication Technology in corporate conference room
CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- LightWerks Communications Systems, a leader in the field of Audio Visual and Communications solutions and services, proudly announces its continued commitment to excellence. The dedicated professionals at LightWerks exemplify the pinnacle of expertise within the Audio Visual industry. LightWerks caters to a diverse clientele that includes corporations, educational institutions, and healthcare organizations, both regionally on the West Coast and nationwide.
LightWerks is anticipating further growth of our business in the coming years and are thrilled to announce two promotions within our team. Alonzo Vargas, who has been a very successful Senior Account Executive at LightWerks, moves up to become a Regional Sales Manager. Stephen Paige has worked as a Lead Systems Technician in Idaho, and will now start to develop his Sales skills as an Inside Sales Representative for LightWerks. With these promotions and more additions to our team to come, LightWerks Communications Systems thrives to become one of the largest and most professional Audio Visual integrators on the West Coast! LightWerks is committed to setting new standards of excellence in the industry and looks forward to continuing to serve our clients with unmatched expertise and dedication.
David Riberi
LightWerks Communication Systems
+1 888-454-4489
emailhere
MENAFN06092023003118003196ID1107022759
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.