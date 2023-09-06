Tetra Technologies, Inc. To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

Company Overview

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an energy services and solutions company operating on six continents with a foon bromine-based completion fluids, calcium chloride, water management solutions, frac flowback, and production well testing services. Calcium chloride is used in the oil and gas, industrial, agricultural, road, food, and beverage markets. TETRA is evolving its business model by expanding into the low carbon energy markets with its chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage, and global infrastructure. Low carbon energy initiatives include commercialization of TETRA PureFlow® ultra-pure zinc bromide clear brine fluid that is used for stationary batteries and energy storage and development of TETRA's lithium and bromine mineral acreage to meet the growing demand for oil and gas products and energy storage. Visit the Company's website at

for more information or connect withon LinkedIn.

