Heilind Electronics To Exhibit At Re+ Solar Power International 2023

Featured manufacturers from Heilind's comprehensive line card include Amphenol, Bel, HellermannTyton, HEYCO, JAE, Mersen, Omron, Panduit, Positronic, Staubli, TE Connectivity, and WAGO.

“Heilind sees an important opportunity to demonstrate our capabilities in the ever-growing alternative and renewable energy spaces at RE+,” said Alan Clapp, SVP at Heilind Electronics.“Our team of distribution, product, and supply chain experts will be on hand to provide visitors with the high level of service our customers expect from Heilind.”

The show is held at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV from September 12-14. Meet Heilind's electronics distribution experts at booth #1352 for the duration of the show. Register to attend here .

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. ( ) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

Attachment

RE+ 2023 Featuring Solar Power International