Greg Lindberg Discusses Lifelong Labs Initiatives On Fasting And Leadership With North American Media Outlets

America the launch of Lifelong Labs, including the topics of fasting and leadership.
Lindberg was invited on Canadian podcast and radio show The Tonic to discuss the science fasting and what happens when the body stops eating.
During the 20-minute conversation with host Jamie Bussin, Lindberg discussed the science behind the process of fasting and how it helps the body repair the cells, burn fat and eventually rejuvenate itself.
“During fasting, the body goes through several stages,” shares Lindberg during the podcast.“When the body burns all of its sugar and converts to a triglyceride-based metabolism, a sirtuin activating compound gets released, sending out this massive cascade of genes, which in turn they repair your cells, your mitochondria, vascular system and neurons.”
During the interview, Lindberg said that fasting can be a practical method for staying healthy, strong and prevent chronic conditions and diseases.
“After about 48 hours of fasting, you get a feeling of calm and peace and get better mental clarity,” said Lindberg.“It's important to remember that with fasting, you also have to exercise and stay hydrated. During your feasting period, stick to a high protein, low sugar diet. The whole point of fasting is to move from a sugar metabolism to a fat metabolism. That's when the body gets the best results.”
The Tonic is a 55-minute weekly podcast formatted talk show, which broadcasts Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. on the Zoomer Radio Network (AM740, FM 96.7) in Toronto, Canada. The show garners about 162,000 listeners weekly. To listen to the full interview, click here.
The 517 Magazine, a publication from Michigan with a foon business, published a story on its website about Lindberg's recommendation on how professionals can build humility in leadership. In addition, the piece highlighted his thoughts about how leaders can remain humble amid their successes, listen and receive feedback, and fail early and fail often.
“The best leaders know that they are not always the smartest people in a room or business setting,” said Lindberg.“The most effective leader is the one who is humble, listens, gets feedback, pays attention and then decides where to go.”
Lindberg recently launched Lifelong Labs, a wellness, longevity and leadership brand that helps people live younger longer, healthier and happier. The brand provides unique information and programs on fasting, cold exposure, exercise, nutrition, hormesis, sleep, mental wellness, leadership, career, and much more.
To learn more about these interviews, visit Lifelonglabs.com/Newsroom .
About Lifelong Labs
Lifelong Labs is a wellness, longevity and leadership brand which provide science-based information and programs on fasting, cold exposure, exercise, nutrition, hormesis, sleep, mental wellness, leadership, career, and more. The company, launched in 2023, works with trusted health and wellness experts to provide guidance that is science-based, safe, effective and attainable. The brand connects with audiences through its website, newsletters, subscription-based programs and social media platforms. To learn more, visit LifelongLabs.com.
Lifelong Labs
Lifelong Labs
