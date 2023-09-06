Project Mfg Announces Release Of Clash Of Trades-Welding Edition And Opening Of 2024 Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Project MFG is thrilled to announce the release of Clash of Trades-Welding Edition and the opening of the 2024 season.
The Project MFG National Welding League is dedicated to showcasing the exceptional welding talent across the nation through exciting competitive challenges that put skills and creativity to the test.
On September 8th, the league will unveil Clash of Trades-Welding Edition on YouTube, featuring the highly anticipated 2023 National Championship. This thrilling episode will be available on Project MFG's YouTube channel at 7 p.m. CST.
Clash of Trades-Welding Edition follows the journeys of 25 student welders as they compete for the prestigititle of National Welding League Champion and a grand prize of $10,000.
Throughout the season, these talented competitors engage in three project-based challenges that assess their proficiency in variwelding processes. These challenges evaluate their capabilities in crucial areas such as fit-up, joint preparation, multiple welding processes, and the quality of the final welds. At the end of the season, the top performers go head-to-head at the Project MFG National Welding League Championship.
"Our mission with the National Welding League is to provide a platform for talented welders to showcase their skills and receive recognition for their skills and mastery of welding, a craft that is integral to American manufacturing," explained Bill Ross, the COO of Project MFG. "In Clash of Trades-Welding Edition, viewers will have a front-row seat to witness welding at its highest level and gain insight into the passion, precision, and problem-solving skills of these exceptional welders. We are excited to share their remarkable work with the world and inspire the next generation of welders."
As the 2024 season gets underway, the National Welding League is searching for its next cohort of student competitors.
Registration is now open, and there is no cost for schools or students to participate. Project MFG will provide all necessary project materials. To register for the 2024 season, please visit [WEBSITE]. The competition is scheduled to commence in October 2023 and run through May 2024. For additional information, follow @projectmfg on social media.
