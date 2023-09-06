Olema Oncology To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences



Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 10:40 a.m. ET.

Dr. Bohen will participate in a Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. ET. Dr. Bohen will participate in a Fireside Chat at the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 4:10 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the Fireside Chats and any accompanying presentation materials will be available under the News & Events section of Olema's investor relations website at . The webcasts will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women's cancers. Olema's lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally-available small molecule with dual activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated both as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial, and in combination with CDK4/6 inhibitors (palbociclib and ribociclib) and a PI3Ka inhibitor (alpelisib), in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. Palazestrant has been granted FDA Fast Track designation for the treatment of ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer that has progressed following one or more lines of endocrine therapy with at least one line given in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor. Olema is headquartered in San Franciand has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visitat , or followon Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Geoffrey Mogilner, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

