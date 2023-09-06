Affordable Pet Labs Announces In-Home Blood Collections By Veterinary Phlebotomists Across The U.S.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Affordable Pet Labs brings in-home blood collection to multiple U.S. cities, making pet healthcare convenient and cost-effective for pet parents.
UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Affordable Pet Labs, a pioneer in veterinary diagnostics, is excited to announce the expansion of its in-home blood collection services, conducted by certified veterinary phlebotomists. With this initiative, Affordable Pet Labs aims to offer pet parents a more convenient and cost-effective way to manage their pet's health.
Expanded Reach
Affordable Pet Labs is currently offering this specialized service in key locations across the U.S., including:
Arizona (Phoenix, Tucson)
Colorado (Denver, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins)
Texas (Austin, Dallas, Houston)
New York City
New Jersey (Mahwah)
Georgia (Atlanta)
California (San Francisco, Orange County, Palm Springs)
Nevada (Las Vegas)
Florida (Tampa Bay)
Indiana (Indianapolis)
Virginia (Roanoke)
Connecticut (New Haven)
Empowering Pet Parents
"We understand how much pet parents value the wellness of their furry family members," said Dr. Joseph Menicucci (COO), Co-Founder of Affordable Pet Labs. "Our goal is to remove the obstacles that stand between pets and their health. By bringing our services into the home, we reduce stress for both pets and their owners, save valuable time, and cut down on costs."
Fastest Non-Corporate Veterinary Diagnostic Company
As the fastest-growing non-corporate veterinary diagnostic company in the U.S., Affordable Pet Labs is committed to making diagnostic testing as accessible as possible. Its partnership with veterinary phlebotomists ensures accurate and stress-free testing for varihealth conditions, from general wellness checks to specialized diagnostic procedures.
Special Offer
To celebrate the expansion, Affordable Pet Labs is offering a 10% discount on all diagnostic tests for first-time customers. Use the discount code FIRST5TRY when booking a service.
"With this offer, we hope to encourage more pet parents to try our in-home services and experience the convenience firsthand," added Dr. Joseph Menicucci.
About Affordable Pet Labs
Affordable Pet Labs is a privately-owned company created by veterinarians with a mission to revolutionize pet health and wellness. By providing a unique partnership with veterinary telemedicine companies and working with most pet health insurance companies, Affordable Pet Labs aims to be the go-to solution for modern pet healthcare.
For more information, visit affordablepetlabs.com.
Press Contact:
Dr. Joseph Menicucci
18002090158
Joseph Menicucci
Affordable Pet Labs
+1 800-209-0158
emailhere
