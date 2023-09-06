Cunningham Bounds Opens Atlanta, Georgia Office

In 1993, Nick Moraitakis, along with his partner, Glenn Kushel, began a plaintiff's practice dedicated to the representation of individuals injured or killed as a result of others wrongful conduct. Over the past three decades, Moraitakis and Kushel consistently achieved substantial outcomes for their clients. Nick Moraitakis, a prominent figure within the Atlanta legal community, boasts a distinguished career as a trial lawyer spanning more than four decades. Similarly, Glenn Kushel has had a remarkable legal career securing many successful results for his clients, particularly in cases involving medical malpractice. Notably,

Mr.

Kushel

has

also

held

the

position of

President

of

the

Georgia

Trial Lawyers

Association.

Established in 1958 in Mobile, Alabama, Cunningham Bounds has cultivated a reputation as one of the nation's most accomplished plaintiff trial law firms. Cunningham Bounds brings more than 60 years of experience successfully representing clients injured by the wrongdoing of others. The firm has won over 26 billion dollars in verdicts and settlements.

Moraitakis and Kushel and Cunningham Bounds have shared a long-standing relationship.

Most

recently, the two firms successfully worked together on an aviation wrongful death case in Augusta,

Georgia.

Fueled by their shared commitment to justice, the members of both firms have opted to join

forces, unifying their extensive expertise and resources.

This new firm going forward will utilize the

Cunningham Bounds name.

Cunningham Bounds is driven by a singular purpose: to achieve the best

possible

result for

each

client by

holding

people and

companies

accountable

for

their

wrongful actions.

"The lawyers at Cunningham Bounds were thrilled that Nick and Glenn were willing to come aboard.

Our combined experience creates a powerful firm to fight for the rights of injured victims in the

courtroom," said

Steve

Nicholas, Managing Partner at

Cunningham Bounds.

Glenn Kushel will serve as managing attorney of the Atlanta office.

Glenn's experience and leadership

will

undoubtedly contribute

to

the continued

success of

the

firm.

Cunningham Bounds remains focused on and committed to fighting for plaintiffs in cases involving

seripersonal injury, products liability, industrial accidents, and complex civil litigation.

For more information,

visit

our

website:

.

The law firm of Cunningham Bounds has offices in Mobile, Alabama and Atlanta, Georgia and has been

representing plaintiffs for over 60 years.

Today the firm continues its tradition of representing victims in

cases involving catastrophic personal injury, industrial accidents, defective products, truck and

automobile accidents, and medical malpractice.

The firm also has expertise in business litigation,

complex litigation, and national and state class action litigation involving defective products and

consumer

fraud.

For more information, contact:

Amanda Cotton

[email protected]

251.471.6191

SOURCE Cunningham Bounds