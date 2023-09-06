Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Strategic Underwriting Hire To Expand Casualty Franchise

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Palomar, commented,“I am thrilled to welcome Brian to the Palomar team. Brian brings tremendindustry experience in the Environmental sector and his expertise allows Palomar to enter another niche casualty market. Brian and the Environmental practice will prove a meaningful contributor to our Palomar 2X strategic plan. We are fortunate to have such an experienced and talented professional in Brian leading our foray into the Environmental sector.”

Mr. Pushic added,“I am very enthusiastic about joining the Palomar team as we work to build the Environmental practice. Palomar's existing infrastructure, advanced data and analytics and reinsurance expertise will enable our team to build this new business segment and go to market quickly.”

Mr. Pushic brings to Palomar more than fifteen years of experience in the Environmental insurance industry. Mr. Pushic joins Palomar from CapSpecialty where he was Head of Environmental and managed an underwriting division focused on Environmental Casualty and Monoline Pollution business. Prior to CapSpecialty, he held positions at Aon and AIG. Mr. Pushic received his Bachelor of Science in Microbiology and Master of Public Health in Environmental Health Sciences from The Ohio State University.



