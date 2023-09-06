(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
As the Founder and CEO of New Digital Noise, Andy Ann continues to drive innovation and digital excellence. WE MUST MOVE FROM NUMBERS KEEPING SCORE TO NUMBERS THAT DRIVE BETTER ACTIONS” - Andy AnnWAN CHAI, HONG KONG, CHINA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Leading Digital Transformation Visionary, Andy Ann, Advocates for a Data Revolution: From Scorekeeping to Action-Driving Numbers
Prominent digital transformation strategist and execution expert, Andy Ann, has emphasized the need for a shift in our approach towards data and numbers. In a world increasingly driven by digital innovation and technological advancements, Andy Ann, the Founder and CEO of New Digital Noise and Founder and Chairman of NDN Group (HK) Limited, believes that it is essential to transition from mere data collection to leveraging data for actionable insights.
With a distinguished career spanning digital ecosystems, innovation, business strategy, customer experience, venture building, and entrepreneurship, Andy Ann has earned recognition as one of the foremost experts in the field. His expertise and contributions were further acknowledged in 2021 when he was named one of the 300 Most Powerful People in Hong Kong.
In an era where data is often seen as the new oil, Andy Ann advocates for a paradigm shift. He states, "We must move from numbers keeping score to numbers that drive better actions. It's not enough to collect data; we must harness it to make informed decisions, drive innovation, and enhance customer experiences."
Andy Ann's career has been marked by a commitment to helping multinational corporations and startups adapt and thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape. He has successfully guided organizations through the complexities of digital transformation, leveraging data and technology to achieve tangible results.
As the Founder and CEO of New Digital Noise, Andy Ann continues to drive innovation and digital excellence. His leadership in both New Digital Noise and NDN Group (HK) Limited exemplifies his dedication to advancing the digital capabilities of businesses and creating value through data-driven strategies.
In a world where data is abundant, Andy Ann's call to action remindsthat the true power lies not in the numbers themselves, but in our ability to extract meaningful insights and use them to drive positive change. As organizations navigate the digital age, his vision of transitioning from passive data collection to active data-driven decision-making is more relevant than ever.
For more information about Andy Ann and his contributions to the field of digital transformation, please visit .
About Andy Ann:
Andy Ann is a renowned digital transformation strategy and execution expert with a track record of success in helping multinational corporations and startups thrive in the digital age. He is the Founder and CEO of New Digital Noise and the Founder and Chairman of NDN Group (HK) Limited. With expertise spanning digital ecosystems, innovation, business strategy, customer experience, venture building, and entrepreneurship, Andy Ann is recognized as a thought leader in the field.
About Digital Noise
We are a digital marketing agency headquartered in Hong Kong. With over 20 years experience, we have helped businesses go digital by integrating innovative digital solutions with traditional strategies to maintain competitive advantage in the digital world. Our Digital Marketing Solutions include: Search Engine Optimization , Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, NFT Marketing, UX UI Design, Web App Development, Data Analytics and more.
