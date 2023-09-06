Hyloris Pharmaceuticals Reports 2023 Half-Year Results And Provides Business Outlook



Total revenue and other income nearly doubled (€2,4 million, +95%)

R&D progress across the board, including initiation of the 4-arm Phase 2 clinical trial for AlenuraTM, targeting IC/BPS, a condition affecting at least 6 million U.S. patients

PDUFA goal date for Maxigesic® IV set for 17 October 2023 by the U.S. FDA1

Evaluating external product candidates & advancing internal projects to reach 30 key assets before 2025

Multiple NDA2 submissions expected within the next 18 months

Analyzing different go-to-market strategies for commercial launch of a range of cardiovascular product candidates in the U.S. healthcare market cash position of €39,2 million, sufficiently capitalized for all expected R&D expenditures related to the current product candidates3



Liège, Belgium – 6 September 2023 - 10PM CET – Regulated information - Hyloris Pharmaceuticals(Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty biopharma company committed to addressing unmet medical needs through reinventing existing medications, today reported its condensed consolidated financial results for the six-month period ending 30 June 2023, along with recent achievements and a business outlook.

Stijn Van Rompay, Chief Executive Officer of Hyloris, commented: “Progress on all fronts is what we have demonstrated during the first half of the year, and what we will continue to pursue in the future.”

Our unwavering ambition to offer innovative and improved treatment outcomes starting from existing medicines resulted in progress for the existing portfolio. R&D progress was marked by the enrolment of the first patients in a 4-arm Phase 2 clinical trial of AlenuraTM, a product candidate targeting acute interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome (IC/BPS). This huge unmet medical need affects at least 6 million people in the U.S. alone.”

“Another major expected milestone, only weeks away, is the potential approval for Maxigesic® IV by theFood & Drug Administration. Such an NDA approval would be a rare occurrence for a Belgian company, and would demonstrate the strength of our R&D capabilities. Maxigesic® IV, our valueable non-opioid intravenpain treatment for use post-operatively in hospitals has the potential to offer pain relief and reduce the use of opioids in the U.S. The U.S. is the world's largest healthcare market, where Maxigesic® IV can contribute to improving patient's lives.”

“Financially, our rigorfoon costs and cash management resulted in a healthy balance sheet with no financial debt and a cash position of close to €40 million. This is a significant advantage in today's buyer's market as we are in advanced discussions on multiple product candidates, driving innovation for better patient outcomes.”

COMMERCIAL VALUE DRIVERS

Maxigesic ® IV is a novel, unique combination, intravenformulation for the treatment of post-operative pain and is currently licensed to partners covering over 100 countries across the globe.

The number of countries in which Maxigesic® IV has been approved has increased to more than 40. So far, launches have occurred in around 20 countries.

A potential approval date for themarket was set for 17 October 2023 by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. The U.S. regulatory body confirmed that it had received a complete response in relation to the additional data on E&L (extractables and leachables) it had requested in July 2022.

Maxigesic® IV aims to provide an alternative, non-opioid treatment option for post-operative pain. In the United States, chronic opioid usage in patients following surgery averages around 9%, ranging from 4% to 24% among varispecialties4. Drug overdoses involving opioids resulted in over 80.000 deaths in the U.S. in 20215. Patients who experienced an opioid overdose accounted for nearly $2 billion in annual hospital costs6.

On the condition of FDA approval, sales of Maxigesic® IV could start soon, with an exclusive license and distribution agreement already signed between Hyloris' partner AFT Pharmaceuticals and Hikma Pharmaceuticals, a leading supplier of complex, injectable hospital products in the U.S.

Under the terms of the development collaboration agreement between Hyloris and AFT, Hyloris is eligible to receive a share on any product-related revenues, such as license fees, royalties, milestone payments, received by AFT.

Subject to market approval by the FDA and the first U.S. sales, Hyloris will be be entitled to to a milestone of approximately $2 million as revenue.

Sotalol IV is a novel, patented, intravenformulation of Sotalol for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, and life-threatening ventricular arrhythmias developed for the US. Sotalol IV allows to significantly reduce the length of hospital stay and potentially the overall cost of care potentially improving patient outcomes.

Hyloris is taking further steps to capture more of the growth potential in the future. In addition, Hyloris will capture a larger share of the product sales in the second half of the year as the royalty percentages are attributed to the Company on a step-up basis.

COMMERCIAL ROLL-OUT PREPARATION

Out-licensing agreements were signed for Tranexamic Acid RTU in early 2023, covering an important European country and a major Southeast Asian country, with a combined population of over 60 million people. Earlier agreements have been signed in 2021 for Australia, New-Zealand and Canada. Regulatory submissions in the partnered territories are in progress, and additional out-licensing agreements are expected going forward.

For product candidates which Hyloris intends to out-license, the strategic goal is to capture a substantial part of theproduct margin realized by our commercial partners. The Company aims to achieve this by partnering these assets close to regulatory submission, except in countries where additional local clinical trials are required. In general, we will prioritize in-market product sales or profit-based participation over (upfront) milestone payments.

Cardiovascular portfolio

Hyloris is actively analyzing different go-to-market strategies to bring its range of cardiovascular product candidates to the U.S healthcare market in the most efficient way.

The strategic grouping of submission dates targeted by Hyloris makes 2025 a pivotal year for the Company, with several launches anticipated or in in preparation for the U.S. market by that year. These product candidates will be promoted primarily to electrophysiologists, and a subset of cardiologists in hospitals.

Other value-added product candidates

With a growing portfolio and multiple product candidates progressing towards commercialization, the Company intends to sign partnerships with leading companies in their respective territories.

PIPELINE EXPANSION

The business development team applies its knowledge of established products and real-world data in the search for solutions to underserved medical needs. Inhouse knowhow is supplemented by leveraging dialogues with healthcare professionals, patient groups, payors and partners as well as our extensive sourcing network and R&D capabilities. We aim to create value by expanding our portfolio to 30 assets before 2025, and expect to accelerate pipeline expansion in the coming months.

In January 2023, Hyloris in-licensed HY-088 , a product candidate targeting hypophosphatemia, a sericondition causing patients to have low level of phosphate in the blood. While mild hypophosphatemia is common and many patients are asymptomatic, severe hypophosphatemia can be life-threatening and requires medical treatment. Treatment protocols for patients deficient in phosphate are well-established and have proven useful in other situations of bone mineral imbalance, but in most countries no approved oral drugs exist.

By definition, the compounded drugs currently administered to patients have not been submitted for regulatory scrutiny regarding safety, efficacy and quality. Hyloris intends to achieve market access with an approved treatment in European countries.

R&D UPDATE & OUTLOOK

Swift & steady progress was made in the first half of 2023 to bring 14 repurposed and reformulated product candidates closer to patients in need, as well as 3 high barrier generics.

Our new and improved R&D lab is now operational at Légiapark in Liège (Belgium), the life sciences hub where Hyloris moved its head office at the end of 2022. Expanded R&D facilities and expertise will allow the Company to perform drug formulation and analytical activities in-house for its growing pipeline, further streamlining processes and more effectively deploying internal resources.

A non-exhaustive list of R&D achievements as well as selected milestones can be found below.

Cardiovascular portfolio

Progress has been made on all cardiovascular assets in the first half of 2023.

For Dofetilide IV , the results of the pivotal clinical study, allowing regulatory submission, are expected by the summer of 2024. Additional U.S. patent applications have been submitted.



Dofetilide IV aims to reduce hospitalization stays and related risks and costs. Currently, Dofetilide is only available as an oral capsule, and Dofetilide formulated as an IV could be used as an initial loading dose with subsequent oral Dofetilide dosing to reduce the time to reach steady state and hospital discharge.

Metolazone IV : The process of manufacturing the final registration batches is currently in progress, with stability testing expected to be initiated as soon as October 2023. The pivotal clinical trial is currently in preparation and an additional U.S. patent application has been submitted.



Metolazone tablets are used in patients with congestive heart failure, the most rapidly growing cardiovascular condition globally and the leading cause of hospitalization. The potential benefits of Metolazone IV include accelerating onset of action, allowing simultaneadministration with furosemide IV (the most frequently used intravenhospital diuretic), and improving drug absorption for patients with concomitant gastrointestinal oedema. The intravenformulation will also allow drug administration in patients who are too ill to receive oral medications or who are unconscious.

Aspirin IV: The transfer to a new contract manufacturing organization (CMO), required following a strategic review, has been successfully concluded. Discussions with the FDA on the drug development program are ongoing.



Aspirin IV is an intravenformulation of acetylsalicylic acid (aspirin) targeting Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS). When ACS occurs, fast diagnosis and treatment is crucial and potentially lifesaving.

HY-074 : Regulatory submission for the U.S. market is expected shortly after submissions related to the other cardiovascular assets mentioned in this list. For HY-074, Hyloris is exploring additional indications outside of the cardiovascular space.



HY-074 is an IV formulation of a current standard of care treatment significantly reducing risk of death in ACS patients. HY-074 aims to offer faster onset of action, more convenient administration (more notable in patients who are nauseated or unconscious) and dosage control.

Other value-added product candidates

Notable points of progress for our these product candidates are described below. Other product candidates have advanced in line with the timelines previously indicated.

Alenura TM : At the start of the summer, the first patients entered a 4-arm study which is part of an ambitiadaptive phase 2 program. The 4-arm trial is currently targeting to enroll 120 patients across multiple sites in the U.S. Each subject will receive a single blinded dose of AlenuraTM, placebo, lidocaine, or heparin by random assignment.



Alenura TM is being developed as a ready-to-use instillation to be administered intra-vesicularly. The product candidate targets acute pain flares in patients with IC/BPS, which affects at least 6 million people in thealone.

HY-083: A Phase 1 study was conducted demonstrating no systemic exposure could be detected following intranasal administration of the molecule using a nasal spray.



HY-083 targets idiopathic rhinitis, a medical disorder characterized by a collection of nasal symptoms that resemble nasal allergies and hay fever (allergic rhinitis) but are not caused by a known cause like allergens or infectitriggers.

Tranexamic Acid Oral Suspension : FDA agreement to proceed with the Phase 3 study was obtained, with the enrolment of the first patient expected in September 2023.



TXA oral mouth rinse aims to reduce oral bleeding in patients undergoing dental procedures.

Miconazole- Domiphen Bromide: A full read-out of the Phase 2 dose-finding study can be expected shortly, with the results guiding the company for the design of the next clinical trial.



Miconazole-DB is a topical synergistic combination treatment for vulvovaginal candidiasis .

HY-029 : Subject to a successful outcome of the planned pivotal clinical study, regulatory filing to the U.S. FDA can be expected by mid-2024.



HY-029 is a liquid formulation of an existing non-disclosed antiviral drug that is currently only available in oral solid form. Hyloris aims to improve ease of administration and dosage control, and tpotentially improving clinical outcome.

The total headcount of the Company grew to slightly over 40 people, with several key recruitments occurring over the summer. To enhance the development activities, only limited additional hiring is required.

With acash position of €39,2 million and assuming continued strategic out-licensing, commercial success for Maxigesic® IV and Sotalol IV, additional non-dilutive funding and milestone payments, the Company believes it is sufficiently capitalized to fund all expected R&D expenditures of the current product candidates (14 product candidates & 3 generics)

