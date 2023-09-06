Iradimed Corporation To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Iradimed management is scheduled to participate in investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 12-13, 2023, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Iradimed management will also be participating in investor meetings at the Lake St. Capital 7th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference“Big7” on Thursday, September 14 at the Yale Club in New York City.

About IRADIMED CORPORATION

IRADIMED CORPORATION is a leader in developing innovative Magnetic Resonance Imaging (“MRI”) compatible medical devices. We design, manufacture, market, and distribute MRI-compatible medical devices, accessories, disposables, and related services.

We are the only provider of a non-magnetic intraven(“IV”) infusion pump system designed to be safe during MRI procedures. We were the first to develop an infusion delivery system that eliminates many dangers and problems during MRI procedures. Standard infusion pumps contain magnetic and electronic components that can create radio frequency interference and are dangerto operate in the presence of the powerful mathat drives an MRI system. Our patented MRidium® MRI-compatible IV infusion pump system has a non-magnetic ultrasonic motor, uniquely designed non-ferrparts, and other unique features to deliver anesthesia safely and predictably and other IV fluids during variMRI procedures. Our pump solution provides a seamless approach that enables accurate, safe, and dependable fluid delivery before, during, and after an MRI scan, which is essential to critically ill patients who cannot be removed from their vital medications and children and infants who must generally be sedated to remain immobile during an MRI scan.

Our 3880 MRI-compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has been designed with non-magnetic components and other unique features to monitor a patient's vital signs safely and accurately during variMRI procedures. The IRADIMED 3880 system operates dependably in magnetic fields up to 30,000 gauss, which means it can operate virtually anywhere in the MRI scanner room. The IRADIMED 3880 has a compact, lightweight design allowing it to travel with the patient from the critical care unit to the MRI and back, resulting in increased patient safety through uninterrupted vital signs monitoring and decreasing the amount of time critically ill patients are away from critical care units. The features of the IRADIMED 3880 include wireless ECG with dynamic gradient filtering; wireless SpO2 using Masimo® algorithms; non-magnetic respiratory CO2; invasive and non-invasive blood pressure; patient temperature, and optional advanced multi-gas anesthetic agent unit featuring continuMinimum Alveolar Concentration measurements. The IRADIMED 3880 MRI-compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has an easy-to-use design and effectively communicates patient vital signs information to clinicians.

