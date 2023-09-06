Calavo Growers, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Third Quarter Financial Overview



Totalsales of $259.9 million, a 24% decrease from the prior year quarter



Grown segmentsales decreased 30% to $144.5 million

Prepared segmentsales decreased 14% to $115.8 million

Gross profit of $25.0 million, compared to $18.5 million for the prior year quarter



Grown segment gross profit increased $9.6 million to $21.4 million

Prepared segment gross profit decreased $3.1 million to $3.7 million

income of $6.6 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $1.3 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the same period last year

Adjustedincome of $7.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to adjustedincome of $2.9 million, or $0.16 per diluted share for the prior year quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $13.8 million compared to $8.1 million for the same period last year



Adjustedincome, adjustedincome per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Third Quarter Highlights



Avocado margins meaningfully improved sequentially and verthe prior year quarter

Established new credit facility with borrowing capacity of up to $100 million to improve liquidity and financial flexibility

Onboarded new customer volume in Prepared with approximately $0.7 million of start-up costs in the quarter; expect sequential improvement in Prepared in fourth quarter The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share to be paid on Oct. 11, 2023 to investors of record on Sept. 27, 2023

Management Commentary

“I am pleased with our performance in the third quarter. We achieved strong avocado margins as we concentrated our efforts on the fundamentals of our flagship avocado business,” said Lee E. Cole, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calavo Growers, Inc.

“Our Prepared segment earnings improved sequentially verthe second quarter as we onboarded new customer volume in Fresh Cut, despite some start-up costs. Our Guacamole business continues to perform well with lower fruit input costs and improved manufacturing efficiency. We expect earnings in Prepared to continue improving in the fourth quarter as we foon adding volume and making our operations more efficient,” said Cole.

“I am happy to be back at Calavo, leading the company that I helped to build. Going forward, we will remain focused on execution across the portfolio, and we remain confident in the long-term earnings potential of the company.”

Third Quarter 2023 Consolidated Financial Review

Totalsales for the third quarter 2023 were $259.9 million, compared to $342.0 million for the third quarter 2022, a decline of 24%. Grown segment sales decreased 30% and Prepared segment sales decreased 14%. Avocado volume increased approximately 5% verthe prior year period while the average selling price of avocados in the Grown segment decreased by approximately 38%.

Gross profit for the third quarter was $25.0 million, or 9.6% ofsales, compared to $18.5 million and 5.4%, respectively, for the same period last year.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the third quarter totaled $17.8 million, or 6.9% ofsales, compared to $16.7 million and 4.9% ofsales for the same period last year. The increase from the prior year quarter was related to higher incentive compensation accruals and management restructuring costs offset by lower outside service expenses.

Adjustedincome was $7.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to adjustedincome of $2.9 million, or $0.16 per diluted share last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $13.8 million compared to $8.1 million for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The company ended the quarter with $47.1 million of total debt, which included $40.2 million of borrowings under its credit facility and $6.9 million of other long-term obligations and finance leases. Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, totaled $2.2 million, and the company had $43.1 million of available liquidity as of July 31, 2023.

Segment Performance

Grown

Grown segment gross profit improved $9.6 million from the prior year quarter to $21.4 million. The improvement was driven primarily by strong avocado margins, which improved through enhanced foon operational execution and customer service. Margins improved compared to the prior year quarter despite avocado sales prices that were approximately 38% below prices last year. Although avocado prices declined in the quarter compared to the prior year, prices increased sequentially compared to the second quarter and rose progressively during the third quarter. Calavo's third quarter avocado volume increased 5% verthe prior year, led by increased volumes from Mexico. According to industry data, industry avocado volume in the U.S. was up 11% in the quarter compared to the prior year. The increase was driven by a 41% increase in Mexvolume, given low fruit supply in the prior year, partially offset by lower imports from Peru. Looking ahead, we will maintain our sharp foon avocado margin management and customer service.

Prepared

Prepared segment gross profit declined $3.1 million from the prior year to $3.7 million, consisting of an $8.1 million gross profit decline in the Fresh Cut division, partially offset by a $5.0 million increase in the Guacamole division. Fresh Cut gross profit declined primarily due to softer volume and higher input costs. Syndicated retail data indicates that fiscal year-to-date unit sales remain down for produce categories while dollar sales are up. Unit sales for the deli category are about flat while dollar sales are up. Fresh Cut gross profit was down on a year ago basis but improved sequentially verthe second quarter. The quarter included about $0.7 million of start-up expenses associated with the onboarding of a large national account customer. Although there is still work to do to increase volume and stabilize margins, Fresh Cut margins are expected to improve in the fourth quarter as we realize performance approximately in line with that achieved toward the end of the third quarter. Gross profit in the Guacamole division improved compared to the prior year due to significantly lower fruit input costs and improved manufacturing efficiencies.

Outlook

We expect fourth quarter gross profit in Grown to exceed prior year levels. We expect fourth quarter gross profit in Prepared to increase sequentially led by improvements in Fresh Cut.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP measures EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjustedincome (loss) and adjustedincome (loss) per diluted share, which are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or“GAAP.”

EBITDA is defined asincome (loss) attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc. excluding (1) interest income and expense, (2) income tax (benefit) provision, (3) depreciation and amortization and (4) stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA with further adjustments for (1) non-cashlosses (income) recognized from unconsolidated entities, (2) goodwill impairment, (3) write-off of long-lived assets, (4) acquisition-related costs, (5) restructuring-related costs, including certain severance costs, (6) certain litigation and other related costs, and (7) one-time items. Adjusted EBITDA is a primary metric by which management evaluates the operating performance of the business, on which certain operating expenditures and internal budgets are based. Additionally, the Company's senior management is compensated in part on the basis of Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to calculate EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are items recognized and recorded under GAAP in particular periods but might be viewed as not necessarily coinciding with the underlying business operations for the periods in which they are so recognized and recorded.

Adjustedincome is defined asincome (loss) attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc. excluding (1) non-cashlosses recognized from unconsolidated entities, (2) goodwill impairment, (3) write-off of long-lived assets, (4) acquisition-related costs, (5) restructuring-related costs, including certain severance costs, (6) certain litigation and other related costs, and (7) one-time items. Adjustedincome (loss) and the related measure of adjustedincome (loss) per diluted share exclude certain items that are recognized and recorded under GAAP in particular periods but might be viewed as not necessarily coinciding with the underlying business operations for the periods in which they are so recognized and recorded. We believe adjustedincome (loss) affords investors a different view of the overall financial performance of the Company than adjusted EBITDA and the GAAP measure ofincome (loss) attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables below.

Items are considered one-time in nature if they are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual and have not occurred in the past two years or are not expected to recur in the next two years, in accordance with SEC rules. Non-GAAP information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for, or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. None of these metrics are presented as measures of liquidity. The way the Company measures EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies and may not be identical to corresponding measures used in Company agreements.



About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) is a global leader in quality produce, including avocados, tomatoes and papayas, and a pioneer of healthy fresh-cut fruit, vegetables and prepared foods. Calavo products are sold under the trusted Calavo brand name, proprietary sub-brands, private label and store brands.

Founded in 1924, Calavo has a rich culture of innovation, sustainable practices and market growth. The company serves retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. Calavo is headquartered in Santa Paula, California, with processing plants and packing facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more about The Family of FreshTM at calavo.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements relating to future events and results of Calavo (including financial projections and business trends) that are“forward-looking statements,” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements are based on our current expectations and are not promises or guarantees. If any of the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of Calavo may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. The use of words such as“anticipates,”“estimates,”“expects,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans” and“believes,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: the ability of our new management team to work together successfully; the impact of operational and restructuring initiatives on our business, results of operations, and financial condition, including uncertainty as to whether the desired effects will be achieved and potential long-term adverse effects from reducing capital expenditures; the impact of weather on market prices and operational costs; seasonality of our business; sensitivity of our business to changes in market prices of avocados and other agricultural products and other raw materials including fuel, packaging and paper; potential disruptions to our supply chain; risks associated with potential future acquisitions, including integration; potential exposure to data breaches and other cyber-attacks on our systems or those of our suppliers or customers; dependence on large customers; dependence on key personnel and access to labor necessary forto render services; susceptibility to wage inflation; potential for labor disputes; reliance on co-packers for a portion of our production needs; competitive pressures, including from foreign growers; risks of recalls and food-related injuries to our customers; changing consumer preferences; the impact of environmental regulations, including those related to climate change; risks associated with the environment and climate change, especially as they may affect our sources of supply; our ability to develop and transition new products and services and enhance existing products and services to meet customer needs; risks associated with doing business internationally (including possible restrictive U.S. and foreign governmental actions, such as restrictions on transfers of funds and restrictions as a result of COVID-19 and trade protection measures such as import/export/customs duties, tariffs and/or quotas and currency fluctuations); risks associated with receivables from, loans to and/or equity investments in unconsolidated entities; volatility in the value of our common stock; the impact of macroeconomic trends and events; and the resolution of pending investigations, legal claims and tax disputes, including an assessment imposed by the Mexican Tax Administrative Service (the“SAT”) and our defenses against collection activities commenced by the SAT.

For a further discussion of these risks and uncertainties and other risks and uncertainties that we face, please see the risk factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent updates that may be contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.