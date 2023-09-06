Hain Celestial To Host Investor Day Webcast

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. The event will be webcast and all interested parties are invited to access. The live webcast and accompanying slide presentation will be available under the Investors section of the Company's corporate website at . A replay will be available following the conclusion of the event and for at least 6 months thereafter.

About The Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group is a global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities, and the plthrough better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, our portfolio of beloved brands has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 75 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden VeggieTM Snacks, Terra chips®, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Earth's Best® and Ella's Kitchen® baby and toddler foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Yorkshire Provender®, Cully & Sully® and Covent Garden® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney's® (under license) meat-free, Alba Botanica® natural sun care, and Live Clean® personal care products, among others. For more information, visit hainand LinkedIn .

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Alexis Tessier



Media:

Jen Davis

