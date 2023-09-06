Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

The employees received 10,190 restricted stock units (RSUs). Each RSU will vest as to 25% of the shares underlying the RSU award on the first anniversary of the grant date and as to an additional 25% of the shares underlying the RSU award annually thereafter, subject to each such employee's continued employment on each vesting date.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that combines couragescience and compassion to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two approved medicines targeting C3. These include the first-ever therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness around the world. With additional clinical and pre-clinical programs underway, we believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across many seridiseases. For more information, please visit or followon Twitter and LinkedIn .

Apellis Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the safety profile of SYFOVRE. The words“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of variimportant factors, including whether the benefit/risk profile of SYFOVRE following these reported events will impact our commercialization efforts; whether SYFOVRE will receive approval from foreign regulatory agencies for GA when expected or at all, including the impact on the likelihood and timing of such approvals of the reported events of retinal vasculitis; and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of Apellis' Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 21, 2023 and the Risk Factors section of Apellis' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 31, 2023 and in other filings that Apellis may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Apellis specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

