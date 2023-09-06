Intapp Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Fourth quarter SaaS and support revenue of $67.8 million, up 29% year-over-year

Fourth quarter total revenue of $94.6 million, up 25% year-over-year Cloud annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $222.3 million, up 36% year-over-year PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industry, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. Intapp also provided its outlook for the first quarter and full fiscal year of 2024. “We are pleased to report another strong year, with great results across the business and steady demand for our purpose-built cloud solutions,” said John Hall, CEO of Intapp.“This year we added new clients, grew existing relationships, released new applied AI applications, and demonstrated consistent growth. We enter fiscal year 2024 with optimism and momentum.” Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

SaaS and support revenue was $67.8 million, a 29% year-over-year increase compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Total revenue was $94.6 million, a 25% year-over-year increase compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Cloud ARR was $222.3 million as of June 30, 2023, a 36% year-over-year increase compared to Cloud ARR as of June 30, 2022. Cloud ARR represented 67% of total ARR as of June 30, 2023, compared to 60% as of June 30, 2022.

Total ARR was $330.2 million as of June 30, 2023, a 22% year-over-year increase compared to total ARR as of June 30, 2022.

GAAP operating loss was $(12.4) million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $(22.8) million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $3.0 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $(3.9) million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

GAAPloss was $(11.5) million, compared to a GAAPloss of $(21.6) million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAPincome was $3.2 million, compared to a non-GAAPloss of $(2.6) million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

GAAPloss per share was $(0.17), compared to a GAAPloss per share of $(0.35) in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP fully dilutedincome per share was $0.04, compared to a non-GAAPloss per share of $(0.04) in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

SaaS and support revenue was $252.3 million, a 31% year-over-year increase compared to fiscal year 2022.

Total revenue was $350.9 million, a 29% year-over-year increase compared to fiscal year 2022.

GAAP operating loss was $(69.3) million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $(99.5) million in fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $10.5 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $(7.1) million in fiscal year 2022.

GAAPloss was $(69.4) million, compared to a GAAPloss of $(99.7) million in fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAPincome was $8.3 million compared to a non-GAAPloss of $(7.3) million in fiscal year 2022.

GAAPloss per share was $(1.08), compared to a GAAPloss per share of $(1.63) in fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP fully dilutedincome per share was $0.11, compared to a non-GAAPloss per share of $(0.12) in fiscal year 2022. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents were $130.4 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $50.8 million as of June 30, 2022, primarily reflecting proceeds from our follow-on public offering completed in May 2023. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, cash provided by operating activities was $27.5 million, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $14.2 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. Business Highlights

As of June 30, 2023, we served more than 2,300 clients, 603 of which each generated more than $100,000 of ARR. In addition, at fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, we had 53 clients with more than $1.0 million of ARR, up from 41 such clients at the prior fiscal year end.

We upsold and cross-sold our existing clients such that our trailing twelve months'revenue retention rate as of June 30, 2023 was within our expected range of 113% to 117%.

We continued to add new clients and expand existing accounts including real estate investment group Asana Partners, Swedish investment bank Trill Impact, and Brazilian investment bank Unio Partners.

DealCloud won the 2023 CRM Excellence Award from CUSTOMER magazine and TMC, a global integrated media company. We continued to develop our partner ecosystem with new and expanded relationships that make additional data and technology accessible within DealCloud, including BoardEx, Bureau Van Dijk Orbis M&A Database, and Untapp. First Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

Fiscal 2024 Outlook First Quarter Fiscal Year SaaS and support revenue (in millions) $70.0 - $71.0 $306.0 - $310.0 Total revenue (in millions) $96.0 - $97.0 $419.0 - $423.0 Non-GAAP operating profit (in millions) $2.5 - $3.5 $20.0 - $24.0 Non-GAAP dilutedincome per share ~ $0.03 $0.20 - $0.24

The guidance provided above constitutes forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the“Forward-Looking Statements” safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

The information presented in this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures such as“non-GAAP operating profit (loss),”“non-GAAPincome (loss),” and“non-GAAPincome (loss) per share.” Refer to“Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics” for a discussion of these measures and the financial tables below for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company has not included a quantitative reconciliation of its guidance for non-GAAP operating profit and non-GAAP dilutedincome per share to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because certain of these reconciling items, including stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets, could be highly variable and cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing of certain events that have not yet occurred and are out of the Company's control and the amounts of associated reconciling items. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the Company's GAAP operating results.

Corporate Presentation

A supplemental financial presentation and other information will be accessible through Intapp's investor relations website at .

Webcast

Intapp will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). The call will be webcast live via the“Investors” section of the Intapp company website at . A replay of the call will be available through the Intapp website for 90 days.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,300 of the world's premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the first quarter and full year of fiscal year 2024, growth strategy, business plans and market position. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“project,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“can,”“predict,”“potential,”“target,”“explore,”“continue,”“expand,”“outlook” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements are subject to numeruncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including: our ability to continue our growth at or near historical rates; our future financial performance and ability to be profitable; the effect of global events on the U.S. and global economies, our business, our employees, results of operations, financial condition, demand for our products, sales and implementation cycles, and the health of our clients' and partners' businesses; our ability to prevent and respond to data breaches, unauthorized access to client data or other disruptions of our solutions; our ability to effectively manage U.S. and global market and economic conditions, including inflationary pressures, economic and market downturns and volatility in the financial services industry, particularly adverse to our targeted industries; the length and variability of our sales cycle; our ability to attract and retain customers; our ability to attract and retain talent; our ability to compete in highly competitive markets, including AI products; our ability to manage additional complexity, burdens, and volatility in connection with our international sales and operations; our ability to incur indebtedness in the future and the effect of conditions in credit markets; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; and our ability to maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property rights. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any subsequent public filings. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible forto predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available toat the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating profit (loss), non-GAAPincome (loss) and non-GAAPincome (loss) per share. These non-GAAP measures exclude the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, lease modification and impairment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition-related transaction costs and the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments.

Unlevered free cashflow is a non-GAAP financial measure, and a supplemental liquidity measure that management uses to evaluate our core operating business and our ability to meet our current and future financing and investing needs. It consists ofcash provided by operating activities less cash paid for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software and increased by cash paid for interest expense. See below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Other metrics include total ARR, Cloud ARR andrevenue retention rate. Total ARR represents the annualized recurring value of all active SaaS and on-premise subscription contracts at the end of a reporting period. Cloud ARR is the portion of the annualized recurring value of our active SaaS contracts at the end of a reporting period. Contracts with a term other than one year are annualized by taking the committed contract value for the current period divided by number of days in that period, then multiplying by 365.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures and metrics provide useful information to investors as they are used by management to manage the business, make planning decisions, evaluate our performance, and allocate resources and provide useful information regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets. Non-GAAP dilutedincome per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAPincome by the estimated fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the period.

Investor Contact

David Trone

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Intapp, Inc.



Media Contact

Ali Robinson

Global Media Relations Director

Intapp, Inc.









INTAPP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues SaaS and support $ 67,841 $ 52,713 $ 252,310 $ 192,980 Subscription license 12,166 13,391 48,970 44,202 Total recurring revenues 80,007 66,104 301,280 237,182 Professional services 14,612 9,417 49,593 34,889 Total revenues 94,619 75,521 350,873 272,071 Cost of revenues SaaS and support 14,524 14,170 53,022 51,177 Total cost of recurring revenues 14,524 14,170 53,022 51,177 Professional services 16,329 12,984 58,440 47,906 Total cost of revenues 30,853 27,154 111,462 99,083 Gross profit 63,766 48,367 239,411 172,988 Gross margin 67.4 % 64.0 % 68.2 % 63.6 % Operating expenses: Research and development 25,499 19,631 93,851 74,412 Sales and marketing 32,393 30,661 132,189 111,905 General and administrative 18,316 20,905 81,031 86,127 Lease modification and impairment - - 1,601 - Total operating expenses 76,208 71,197 308,672 272,444 Operating loss (12,442 ) (22,830 ) (69,261 ) (99,456 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - - - (2,407 ) Interest expense (39 ) (38 ) (156 ) (274 ) Other income (expense), 216 (1,164 ) (503 ) (976 ) loss before income taxes (12,265 ) (24,032 ) (69,920 ) (103,113 ) Income tax benefit 795 2,445 495 3,435 loss $ (11,470 ) $ (21,587 ) $ (69,425 ) $ (99,678 ) loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (1.08 ) $ (1.63 ) Weighted-average shares used to computeloss per share, basic and diluted 66,730 62,285 64,295 61,267

INTAPP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 130,377 $ 50,783 Restricted cash 808 3,528 Accounts receivable, 92,973 66,947 Unbilled receivables, 10,661 6,763 Other receivables, 878 3,199 Prepaid expenses 7,335 5,984 Deferred commissions, current 11,807 10,187 Total current assets 254,839 147,391 Property and equipment, 16,366 12,283 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,180 - Goodwill 278,890 269,103 Intangible assets, 43,257 48,430 Deferred commissions, noncurrent 16,529 14,755 Other assets 1,846 2,451 Total assets $ 628,907 $ 494,413 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,018 $ 4,220 Accrued compensation 39,761 40,004 Accrued expenses 11,626 8,774 Deferred revenue, 191,042 142,768 Other current liabilities 10,902 27,753 Total current liabilities 259,349 223,519 Deferred tax liabilities 1,422 2,099 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 1,355 2,712 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 16,195 - Other liabilities 9,378 10,201 Total liabilities 287,699 238,531 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 69 63 Additional paid-in capital 797,639 643,227 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,339 ) (1,672 ) Accumulated deficit (455,161 ) (385,736 ) Total stockholders' equity 341,208 255,882 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 628,907 $ 494,413

INTAPP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: loss $ (11,470 ) $ (21,587 ) $ (69,425 ) $ (99,678 ) Adjustments to reconcileloss tocash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,913 4,232 15,319 16,742 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 1,129 - 4,639 - Provision for doubtful accounts (480 ) (263 ) 922 541 Stock-based compensation 12,974 15,219 67,769 77,514 Lease modification and impairment - - 1,601 - Loss on debt extinguishment - - - 2,407 Change in fair value of contingent consideration, including unrealized foreign exchange gain (889 ) (2,412 ) (1,762 ) (2,776 ) Deferred income taxes (460 ) (3,153 ) (912 ) (4,237 ) Other 39 39 154 (133 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (24,032 ) (18,762 ) (26,402 ) (18,205 ) Unbilled receivables, current 1,981 3,041 (3,898 ) 1,347 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,047 123 1,261 905 Deferred commissions (1,278 ) (4,015 ) (3,394 ) (7,977 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 7,785 13,481 2,313 15,589 Deferred revenue, 24,308 21,820 46,565 35,345 Operating lease liabilities (1,328 ) - (5,922 ) - Other liabilities (2,586 ) 1,903 (1,341 ) (3,148 ) cash provided by operating activities 10,653 9,666 27,487 14,236 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (158 ) (273 ) (2,212 ) (554 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (1,648 ) (1,181 ) (5,524 ) (4,233 ) Business combinations,of cash acquired (6,604 ) (2,500 ) (6,604 ) (2,500 ) Investment in note receivable - - (500 ) - Repayment of note receivable 500 - 500 - cash used in investing activities (7,910 ) (3,954 ) (14,340 ) (7,287 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Payments on borrowings - - - (278,000 ) Proceeds from public offering,of underwriting discounts 70,080 - 70,080 292,758 Payments for deferred offering costs (733 ) - (790 ) (4,358 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 7,729 2,141 23,456 10,211 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,459 1,163 2,700 1,163 Payments related to tax withholding for vested equity awards (4,108 ) (10 ) (9,056 ) (3,923 ) Payments of deferred contingent consideration and holdback associated with acquisitions - - (22,290 ) (10,435 ) Payment of deferred financing costs - - - (769 ) cash provided by financing activities 74,427 3,294 64,100 6,647 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 49 (908 ) (373 ) (748 ) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 77,219 8,098 76,874 12,848 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period 53,966 46,213 54,311 41,463 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period $ 131,185 $ 54,311 $ 131,185 $ 54,311

INTAPP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated below:

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP gross profit $ 63,766 $ 48,367 $ 239,411 $ 172,988 Adjusted to exclude the following: Stock-based compensation 1,373 1,121 5,621 4,287 Amortization of intangible assets 1,009 1,986 4,340 7,877 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 66,148 $ 51,474 $ 249,372 $ 185,152 Non-GAAP gross margin 69.9 % 68.2 % 71.1 % 68.1 %

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Research and development $ 25,499 $ 19,631 $ 93,851 $ 74,412 Stock-based compensation (3,835 ) (3,395 ) (15,186 ) (17,166 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 21,664 $ 16,236 $ 78,665 $ 57,246 Sales and marketing $ 32,393 $ 30,661 $ 132,189 $ 111,905 Stock-based compensation (2,292 ) (4,741 ) (20,426 ) (25,428 ) Amortization of intangible assets (1,523 ) (1,287 ) (5,921 ) (5,214 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 28,578 $ 24,633 $ 105,842 $ 81,263 General and administrative $ 18,316 $ 20,905 $ 81,031 $ 86,127 Stock-based compensation (5,474 ) (5,962 ) (26,536 ) (30,633 ) Amortization of intangible assets (149 ) (109 ) (512 ) (428 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 889 1,366 1,762 639 Acquisition-related transaction costs (663 ) (1,733 ) (1,366 ) (1,939 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 12,919 $ 14,467 $ 54,379 $ 53,766

Non-GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP operating loss $ (12,442 ) $ (22,830 ) $ (69,261 ) $ (99,456 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: Stock-based compensation 12,974 15,219 67,769 77,514 Amortization of intangible assets 2,681 3,382 10,773 13,519 Lease modification and impairment - - 1,601 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (889 ) (1,366 ) (1,762 ) (639 ) Acquisition-related transaction costs 663 1,733 1,366 1,939 Non-GAAP operating profit (loss) $ 2,987 $ (3,862 ) $ 10,486 $ (7,123 )

Non-GAAPIncome (Loss)

Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAPloss $ (11,470 ) $ (21,587 ) $ (69,425 ) $ (99,678 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: Stock-based compensation 12,974 15,219 67,769 77,514 Amortization of intangible assets 2,681 3,382 10,773 13,519 Lease modification and impairment - - 1,601 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (889 ) (1,366 ) (1,762 ) (639 ) Acquisition-related transaction costs 663 1,733 1,366 1,939 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1) (775 ) - (2,017 ) - Non-GAAPincome (loss) $ 3,184 $ (2,619 ) $ 8,305 $ (7,345 ) GAAPloss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (1.08 ) $ (1.63 ) Non-GAAPincome (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.12 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAPloss per share, basic and diluted 66,730 62,285 64,295 61,267 Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAPincome (loss) per share, diluted 78,843 62,285 73,800 61,267

(1) The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2022 were immaterial.

Unlevered Free Cash Flow

Year Ended June 30, 2023 2022 cash provided by operating activities $ 27,487 $ 14,236 Adjusted for the following cash outlays: Purchases of property and equipment (2,212 ) (554 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (5,524 ) (4,233 ) Cash paid for interest 3 5,950 Unlevered free cash flow $ 19,754 $ 15,399