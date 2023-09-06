Cidara To Present At The 25Th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Presentation details are as follows:

Event : 25th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date : Monday, September 11, 2023

Time: 10:00m ET

Webcast:

Cidara's presentation will be available on-demand from the above date/time in the investors section on the Company's website at . The replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs). These targeted immunotherapies offer the unique opportunity to create“single molecule cocktails” comprised of targeted small molecules and peptides coupled to a human antibody fragment (Fc). DFCs are designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing cancers and other seridiseases by inhibiting specific disease targets while simultaneously engaging the immune system. In addition, Cidara received FDA approval for REZZAYOTM (rezafungin for injection), which it has licensed to multiple partners to commercialize in the U.S. and ex-U.S. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit .

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors

(212) 915-2578



MEDIA CONTACT:

Veronica Eames

LifeSci Communications

646-970-4682

