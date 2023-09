Terns Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants To New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

The Company granted options to purchase 40,000 shares of Terns common stock, in the aggregate, to the two new non-executive employees. The options have a 10-year term and an exercise price per share equal to $5.37, which was the closing price of Terns' common stock on September 1, 2023, the date of grant. The options vest over four years, subject to continued service through the applicable vesting dates.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address seridiseases, including oncology, NASH and obesity. Terns' pipeline includes two clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor and a THR-β agonist (+/- an FXR agonist), and preclinical small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist and GIPR modulator programs. For more information, please visit: .

Contacts for Terns Pharmaceuticals

Investors

Mark Vignola



Media

Jenna Urban

Berry & Company Public Relations