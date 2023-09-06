Cytek Biosciences To Participate In The Morgan Stanley 21St Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Cytek management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 13th at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the“Investors” section of the company website at: investors.cytekbio.com.

Other than Cytek's Northern Lights CLC system and certain reagents for use therewith, which are available for clinical use in countries where the regulatory approval has been obtained from the local regulatory authorities, including China and the European Union, Cytek's products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, Northern Lights, Amnis and Guava are trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Cytek uses its website ( LinkedIn page and corporate“X” (formerly Twitter) account as channels of distribution of information about its company, products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Cytek may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Cytek's website, LinkedIn page, and X account in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

