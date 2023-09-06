California Black Women's Health Project Announces Funding Goal Ahead Of 30Th Anniversary

For nearly 30 years, California Black Women's Health Project has advocated for policies and practices that promote the health of Black women and girls

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Today the California Black Women's Health Project (CABWHP) announces the funding goal for their upcoming 30th anniversary in July, 2024. For nearly 30 years, the organization has been solely committed to advocating for and promoting health policies, practices and community-led initiatives that improve the physical, mental and emotional well-being of California's 1.2 million Black women and girls. With health disparities continuing to be at crisis levels in California and across the nation, CABWHP has set a goal to raise $1,000,000 in funding to further their mission of advancing health justice for California's Black women and girls. The organization will host a series of celebratory, educational and inspiring events in honor of its 30th anniversary in 2024.

CABWHP has been developing programs and advocating for policies and practices that promote the holistic well-being of Black women and girls since its inception in 1992 following an inspirational National Black Women's Health Project annual conference. What started as a group of passionate women from LA who formed a local chapter and created a women's self-help resource center in South Central called“The Well”, serving over 6,000 women in the community, has now grown into a nationally recognized organization working with health leaders, partners, agencies, and funders across California from San Diego to Sacramento.. While California Black Women's Health Project (CABWHP) continuously provides resources and persistently advocates for reparatory health justice in California, Black women and girls still face persistent health disparities and inequities including but not limited to:

-Lack of access to quality healthcare

-Lack of culturally competent care

-Gross disparities in maternal and reproductive healthcare

-Higher instances of chronic illness often due to social determinants of health

-Higher rates of medical debt

-Elevated levels of depression, anxiety and isolation with inadequate access to culturally competent providers and mental health services

Numerstudies and data highlight the continued need for support in addressing these disparities, however, progress is often hindered by the persistent underfunding of Black-led organizations. In 2020, $200 billion was pledged to assist Black-led organizations in the fight against racial injustice and the subsequent inequities, including health disparities, it perpetuates. However, funding, particularly for Black women led/focused organizations is still relatively low. This is why the theme of CABWHP's 30th anniversary is“Giving FORWARD”, highlighting how the disparities in funding and support for Black-led nonprofits echo the wider disparities they work so hard to eradicate.

“For 30 years California Black Women's Health Project has worked to ensure Black women and girls are not overlooked in our pursuit of quality health and wellness,” said Sonya Young Aadam, CEO of CABWHP.“Black women and girls are often the backbone of their families and communities. Many carry the enormburden of being caretakers for children and the aging community alike all while receiving less than adequate care themselves. It's important that we continue to make equitable access and health justice community priorities, but we cannot do it alone. We need support to pushall forward.”

Throughout 2024, CABWHP will host impactful events and collaborate with partners across the state to further their mission. All donations will strengthen operations and support existing programs focused on training, educating and building the capacity of Black women to become health advocates and activists. The organization's programs span areas impacting female health and wellbeing from preconception to aging, including; mental, maternal, reproductive, and sexual health, domestic violence, and the impact of social determinants on health. CABWHP consistently builds partnerships and alliances with community-based organizations and has developed programs with support from the California Community Foundation and Ms. Foundation.

About the California Black Women's Health Project

​California Black Women's Health Project (CABWHP) is the only statewide, non-profit organization that is solely committed to ​improving the health of California's 1.2 million Black women and girls through advocacy, education, outreach and policy. We believe a healthier future is possible when women are empowered to make choices in an environment where equitable access and health justice are community priorities.

