Ewaste Company Techwaste Recycling Gets Certification Update To R2 2013 In Santa Ana, Ca

eWaste TechWaste Recycling in Santa Ana, CA, gets R2 2013 certification update, reaffirming its commitment to responsible e-waste management.
SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- TechWaste Recycling , a leading eWaste management company headquartered in Santa Ana, California, is proud to announce its successful certification update to the R2:2013 standard. This significant achievement highlights TechWaste Recycling's unwavering dedication to responsible electronic waste recycling and data destruction services.
The R2:2013 (Responsible Recycling) certification is a globally recognized standard that ensures electronics recyclers adhere to rigorenvironmental and data security standards. This certification confirms TechWaste Recycling's compliance with best practices, transparency, and accountability in managing electronic waste, protecting sensitive data, and promoting sustainable practices in the industry.
TechWaste Recycling's commitment to sustainability and responsible eWaste management is reflected in its state-of-the-art recycling facilities and cutting-edge data destruction processes. With R2:2013 certification, the company reinforces its dedication to minimizing the environmental impact of electronic waste and safeguarding sensitive information throughout the recycling process.
Key highlights of TechWaste Recycling's R2:2013 certification include:
Environmental Responsibility. TechWaste Recycling adheres to stringent environmental regulations and best practices in eWaste recycling . The company is dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint associated with electronic waste disposal.
Data Security. TechWaste Recycling employs industry-leading data destruction methods to ensure the secure handling of sensitive information throughout the recycling process. Their data destruction services comply with the highest industry standards.
Resource Management. The company emphasizes responsible resource management, striving to maximize the reuse and recycling of electronic components while minimizing waste sent to landfills.
Transparency and Accountability. TechWaste Recycling strongly emphasizes transparency and accountability in its operations, ensuring that clients can trust the responsible handling of their electronic waste.
With this certification, TechWaste Recycling continues leading the eWaste recycling industry, setting the standard for responsible and sustainable practices.
For more information about TechWaste Recycling and its R2:2013 certification, please visit techwasterecycling.com.
About TechWaste Recycling
TechWaste Recycling is a progressive electronics recycling company, dedicated to offering businesses responsible electronics recycling and IT asset disposition solutions that align with their short and long-term corporate and environmental objectives. The company holds several certifications, including ISO 14001:2015, OHSAS 18001:2007, Responsible Recycling© (R2) Rev. 7/2013, and Low Risk Standard, #C2015-00966. TechWaste Recycling is registered with the Department of Toxic Substance Control (DTSC) under #CAL000374913 and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) with CEWID #115306, further underlining its commitment to environmental compliance and safety.
