Penfed Credit Union Donates $10,000 To Aid Communities Impacted By Maui Wildfires

TYSONS, Va, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union , the nation's second-largest federal credit union, today announced a $10,000 donation to the Hawaii Credit Union League to support communities impacted by wildfires in Maui. In addition to the donation, employees at PenFed's financial centers in Hawaii collected food and hygiene items locally and distributed to those in need in partnership with the Hawaii National Guard.

"The devastation from the wildfires continues to be felt across Maui," said PenFed President and CEO James Schenck. "PenFed is proud to join other credit unions in Hawaii to provide much-needed support and uphold the credit union motto of 'people helping people.' We will continue to stand with the people of Maui as they rebuild and recover from this disaster."

PenFed serves members in Hawaii with financial centers on Fort Shafter, Tripler Army Medical Center and on Radford Drive in Honolulu. Those interested in helping impacted communities in Maui, are encouraged to donate to the Hawaii Credit Union League here .



