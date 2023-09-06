Mcr Health Holds Health Fair In Arcadia, Fl

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
ARCADIA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- MCR Health is excited to announce the upcoming Health Fair, an event dedicated to promoting health, well-being, and community engagement. This free event will take place on Saturday, September 16th from 10 am – 2 pm at Turner Agri-Civic Center, 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia, FL 34266.
The Health Fair is an initiative by MCR Health to extend our commitment to the well-being of the communities we serve.
With a foon preventive care and healthy living, this event will feature a wide range of activities and offerings, including:
FREE Health Screenings and Health giveaways: Attendees can take advantage of complimentary health screenings such as blood pressure, Blood sugar, Dental, Vision, Mammograms, COVID-19 vaccines, , and BMI calculations. These screenings are designed to provide participants with important insights into their current health status.
Live Music and Interactive Showcase: The fair will host an interactive Zumba demonstration showcasing variexercises and exciting music. DJ JT Money, Renesito Avich, Jah Movement, and the 301 Travelers will provide LIVE music throughout the Fair.
Community Resources: Local health and wellness organizations will have booths at the event, offering information about their services, programs, and resources available to the community. Free bagged food and vegetables provided by All Faiths Food Bank, free snacks, refreshments provided by Tropicana, food trucks, free haircuts, and free backpacks* will be available.
Family-Friendly Activities: The fair is designed to be family-friendly, with activities for all ages. From kids' fitness challenges to informative talks for parents, there will be something for everyone in the family to enjoy.
The event is open to all members of the community and is free of charge. Participants are encouraged to bring their families, friends, and enthusiasm for a day focused on health and wellness.
For more information about the MCR Health Fair 2023, including event details and a schedule of activities, please contact Esperanza Gamboa, Director of Outreach and Community Affairs at 941-875-6844 or th.
*While supplies last
Esperanza Gamboa
MCR Health, Inc.
+1 941-875-6844
th
