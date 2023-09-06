The America Project Presents: Discussion Re: Election Crime Bureau's (Ecb) Summit Of August 16-17, 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstly, the Coalition of Candidates both stands arm-in-arm and are in complete agreement with the
ECB (and the RNC's recent Resolution: A "Return to Excellence" in America's Voting and Elections) regarding a solution focused on positive, constructive improvements to our election system as well as clearly legal and non-invasive methods of oversight of our election process by citizens across all political parties – something the Coalition and others have been advocating since the spring of 2021. Continue Reading
The Coalition of Candidates is a nationwide effort to improve America's election system.
Tweet this
Coalition of Candidates Logo
However, the Coalition of Candidates disagrees with the ECB's plan to implement the Wireless Monitoring Device (or any electronic solution) for election monitoring and data collection. We view these proposals, presented at the ECB Summit, as something that potentially could be perceived by some as a form of election interference that could cause new forms of obstruction of our election system and provide new opportunities for bad actors to exploit and further unlawfully influence the election process and results.
We urge voters and citizens to affect their own due diligence.
Our concordant goal is to achieve restored election confidence via:
Objective Public Oversight (in compliance with all laws, rules, and regulations) Decentralized Election System that Places Power Back into Hands of the People Precinct-Level Voting Voter-Verified, Anti-Counterfeit, Hand-Marked Paper Ballots Same-Day, In-Person Voting Voter ID Transparent,
Auditable, and Verifiable process In-Person Ballots Counted at the Precinct Level on Election Day Interim Goals (same day voting not likely by 2024) Early Voted Ballots Sorted as They are Voted; Delivered to Assigned Precincts on Election Day; Counted at Assigned Precincts Mail Ballots Sorted & Delivered Unopened to Assigned Precincts to be Counted.
Sincerely,
The Coalition of Candidates
For more information, contact Ms.
Amanda Freytes
at
[email protected]
Contact
Ms. Amanda Freytes
info@AmericaProject.
SOURCE The America Project
MENAFN06092023003732001241ID1107022606
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.