Ducati & Web3 Pro Unveil 'Ducati Legacy': A Tribute to Motorcycle Artistry and Innovation

'Ducati Legacy' stands as a testament to their enduring commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and the global community of motorcycle enthusiasts. It encapsulates the spirit of Ducati, celebrating the past while accelerating into the future. This collection is comprised of 11 unique digital collectible motorcycles on the XRP Ledger, each meticulously crafted to showcase the evolution of Ducati's iconic designs and innovation.

The 'Ducati Legacy' collection is set to be one of the most coveted digital collectible releases, with only 5,000 units available worldwide. Each digital collectible will be offered at a price of $100, providing enthusiasts with a unique opportunity to own a piece of Ducati's illustriheritage.

Holders of 'Ducati Legacy' digital collectibles will gain access to a set of exclusive benefits, to be unveiled in the weeks to come alongside the bike models included in the collection. These privileges will enhance the ownership experience, bringing collectors even closer to the heart of the Ducati community.

For a select few collectors who desire the complete 'Ducati Legacy' experience, a limited number of Titanium Collector Sets will be made available for pre-purchase ahead of the public release. This exclusive set ensures delivery of all 11 bike variations within the collection, in addition to an exclusive commemorative piece. Additional details about this special opportunity will be hosted at the Ducati Web3 website as they are made available.



The Ducati Web3 program is produced in partnership with Web3 Pro, the leading white-label Community Marketing SaaS solution for enterprises. Ducati has built the 'Ducati Legacy' collection on the XRP Ledger, an open source, public and decentralized Layer 1 blockchain led by a global developer community. This decentralized, energy-efficient blockchain platform ensures the security and authenticity of each digital collectible, aligning seamlessly with Ducati's vision of innovation and excellence.

The 'Ducati Legacy' collection will be available for purchase in September, exclusively at web3.ducati. Early access allowlist for this limited collection will be allocated to Discord community members as well as select partners.

For more information and to stay updated on this exciting release, follow our dedicated Web3 account on X (f.k.a Twitter) and website updates.

About Web3 ProTM

Founded in 2018 in Palo Alto, California, Web3 Pro Inc. is the leading white-label Community Marketing SaaS solution for enterprises. The company's proprietary methodology and software removes the guesswork from setting up and executing a Web3 strategy and ensures consistent results and brand alignment for every initiative. Web3 Pro's new solution, the Hub, provides a central, secure platform for building brand communities that supercharge customer journeys by converging dispersed social communities, creating loyalty and rewards programs and other initiatives that enable two-way engagement between brand and consumer.

About the XRP Ledger

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is an open source, public and decentralized Layer 1 blockchain led by a global developer community. It is fast, energy-efficient, and reliable. For more than ten years, it has been the blockchain best suited to enable settlement and liquidity of tokenized assets at scale. With ease of development, low transaction costs, and a knowledgeable community, it provides developers with a strong open-source foundation for executing on the most demanding projects – without impacting the XRPL's lean and efficient feature set. XRPL enables a wide variety of services and use cases including payments, on-chain finance, and tokenization. Learn more at XRPL.org.

About Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. - A Sole Shareholder Company - A Company subject to the Management and Coordination activities of AUDI AG

Founded in 1926, since 1946 Ducati has been manufacturing sport-inspired motorcycles characterised by high-performance engines, innovative design and cutting-edge technology. The Ducati factory is located in Bologna's Borgo Panigale district. The model range covers several market segments with the following families: DesertX, Diavel, XDiavel, Hypermotard, Monster, Multistrada, Panigale, Streetfighter and SuperSport. In 2015, Ducati presented the Ducati Scrambler: a new brand made of bikes, accessories and apparel that stands out for its creativity and self-expression. In 2020, Ducati unveiled the Multistrada V4, the world's first motorcycle equipped with front and rear radar, which with its technology marks a new milestone for the world of two wheels. Ducati's iconic motorcycles, together with an extensive range of bike accessories and technical and lifestyle apparel, are distributed in 90 countries worldwide. In 2021, Ducati delivered 61,562 bikes to passionate clients. Ducati competes with official teams in the MotoGP World Championship and Superbike World Championship. In MotoGP, where the Company has been racing since 2003, Ducati won the Constructors' title in 2007, 2020, 2021 and 2022, the Teams' title in 2007, 2021 and 2022 and the Rider's title in 2007 and 2022, becoming two times World Champion. In Superbike, Ducati has won 18 Constructors' titles and 15 Riders' titles, confirming its position as the most successful manufacturer in the category. 2022 marked an unprecedented year for Ducati: for the first time in its history, the Company won the Triple Crown in both the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships. From 2023 until 2026, the motorcycle manufacturer will be the sole official supplier of motorbikes for the FIM Enel MotoETM World Cup, the electric class of the MotoGP World Championship.)

