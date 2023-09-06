Stanley Black & Decker To Present At The Morgan Stanley 11Th Annual Laguna Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Stanley Black & Decker
(NYSE: SWK ) invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a presentation by Pat Hallinan, Executive Vice President and CFO, at Morgan Stanley's 11th Annual Laguna Conference in Dana Point, CA on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET.
The live webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at . A replay of the webcast will be provided on the website and will be available for 30 days.
Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK ) is a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit:
Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts
Dennis Lange
Vice President, Investor Relations
(860) 827-3833
[email protected]
Christina Francis
Director, Investor Relations
(860) 438-3470
[email protected]
SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker
