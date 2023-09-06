Lenderdock Partners With Mcmillan Warner Mutual Insurance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- LenderDock Inc., the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lienholder process management services, is pleased to announce a new partnership with McMillan Warner Mutual Insurance Company.
"McMillan Warner is a carrier that takes the service and support of their customers seriously and has committed to improved processes and automation to help drive efficiency and savings. We are excited to be partnering with them and supporting their goals,” said Frank Eubank, LenderDock's CEO.
McMillan Warner will take full advantage of LenderDock's Notifi TM solution. NotifiTM is a system that facilitates the exchange of insurance information among a variety of parties including insurers, lenders, leasing companies, government agencies, and trackers. Insurance companies send electronic files to LenderDock, which then distributes the insurance information to its trading partners either through electronic means or via paper, as per the trading partners' preferences or capabilities.
About McMillan Warner Mutual Insurance Company
McMillan Grange Mutual Fire Insurance Company was organized on the 28th day of May 1898. A board of nine members was elected and from the nine a President, Vice President, and Secretary-Treasurer were chosen.
On April 30, 1982, the company merged with the Warner Mutual Insurance Company; and therefore, the name was changed to the present name McMillan Warner Mutual Insurance Company.
McMillan Warner Mutual Insurance Company is a policyholder owned domestic non-assessable mutual insurance company.
About LenderDock Inc.
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, LenderDock Inc. is the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lien holder process management services. The policy verification-as-a-service (VaaS) platform offers banks, lenders, and financial third parties the ability to digitally verify and correct home and auto policy-related data in real time.
Contact LenderDock
Carrie Cardall
LenderDock Inc.
+1 435-522-3033
emailhere
MENAFN06092023003118003196ID1107022589
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.