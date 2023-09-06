King Salman Park Foundation Strategic Sponsor At“Cityscape Global”

The King Salman Park Foundation is also participating as exhibitor and will showcase King Salman Park along with other mega projects, which presents an opportunity to highlight its latest developments, present significant investment opportunities, enhance strategic cooperation, and network with stakeholders representing the real estate sector.

King Salman Park is one of the world's most ambitiand transformative urban regeneration projects, harmoniously bringing together people, nature, and a city. A green oasis at the heart of Riyadh that supports the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to create a vibrant and healthy society. The park will also support Riyadh's global profile, contributing to making it one of the world's most liveable cities.

The park not only offers the largest green space in Riyadh, but also provides a rich variety of cultural, arts, entertainment, sports, recreational, commercial, and residential facilities, together with attractions including the Royal Arts Complex, the Visitor Pavilion and several museums, all of which will redefine the concept of urban parks in the region.

With these diverse options and benefits, King Salman Park will become an attractive destination for citizens and tourists alike, by offering new lifestyles that enhance quality of life and allow visitors to engage in new experiences and live unforgettable moments.

King Salman Park, one of Riyadh's four mega projects, was launched by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, on 19 March 2019. It covers 16.7 square kilometers in a strategic location connected to several main roads, linked to Riyadh Metro and the Riyadh station network making it easily accessible.