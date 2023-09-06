Turkey Rescues 40 Afghan Refugees From Drowning

Turkish media outlets reported on Saturday that these refugees had been pushed towards Turkish waters by the Greek Coast Guard.

The Turkish Coast Guard emphasized that among the 95 rescued refugees, 39 were Afghan and 54 were Iranian citizens.

According to sources, these refugees were transferred to the“Ayvacik Foreigners' Transfer Center” after going through legal procedures.

Previously, the Turkish Coast Guard had reportedly rescued at least 23 Afghan refugees from drowning in the waters near Chanakkale.

This comes when the illegal migration of Afghan citizens and the deportation of refugees have increased. Reports indicate that Turkey deported over 10,000 Afghan refugees in 2023, while more than 300,000 refugees live in Turkey.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, many people have left the country due to concerns about persecution, insecurity, threats, and a lack of economic opportunities and jobs. Most Afghan refugees relocate to neighbouring countries like Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey.

Upon arriving at their destination, Afghan refugees often encounter significant challenges. These challenges include issues related to documentation and legal documents, the risk of deportation, and experiences of mistreatment and misbehaviour.