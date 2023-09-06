Time Saving Guide: 5 Ways To Cut Back On Chores This Back-To-School Season

As we say goodbye to summer holidays, we say hello to Back to School season. As our time starts filling up with school runs, the chores only continue to pile up and the last thing we want to do after a long day at work is go out and shop for groceries, clean the house or even step foot outside for that matter. Daily chores are an unfortunate necessity, but what if we could get them done before 6pm and save ourselves some preciunwinding time? Here are the 5 ways you can tick tasks off your to-do list from the comfort of your office chair.

Shopping at the mall:

Walking around the crowded mall feels daunting at the end of a long workday, but those must-have school supplies aren't going to buy themselves. With a vast majority of stores holding an online presence and some even with their own apps, you might as well shop during your breaks on your phone.

Grocery shopping:



Dubai makes doing the food shop an effortless chore, thanks to the many delivery apps available. No need to step foot into a supermarket when we can have groceries delivered and ready forwhen we get home. Dinner on the table with minimal effort required, it's a win-win.

Car maintenance:



With everyone returning from holidays, the roads are busier than ever, and waiting in a long queue to fill up petrol or getting your tyres changed is time that could've been better spent. Why brave the queue when CAFU is a one-stop shop for all your car service needs. Fill up your tank, get a car wash, or get your tyres, oil and battery changed, from the comfort of your office chair. CAFU does all the heavy lifting for you, and it's as simple as a click on the app and CAFU will have your vehicle ready for a smooth and worry-free drive home.

Exercise:



Feeling lazy and uninspired to step foot in a busy, crowded gym? Work smarter, not harder and get your steps in at the office by taking regular walking breaks.

Clean the house:



When the house is a mess with books and bags all over the place, and all you want to do is relax on the sofa, then book yourself a cleaning service while at work. Treat yourself and be welcomed home to a fresh, spotless space for you and the family to enjoy.

