Wr Immigration Welcomes Distinguished Business Immigration Attorney Dan Maranci To Boston Office

WR Immigration welcomes Dan Maranci to our Boston office, where he will lead clients as they journey forward through the business immigration process.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- WR Immigration is pleased to announce the addition of Dan Maranci to our Boston office. A notable business immigration attorney known for providing high-quality, high-volume business immigration services, Dan's work focuses on improving the immigration experience for both employer and employees. Adding Dan to our east coast operations bolsters our ongoing effort to guide stakeholders as they journey forward through the business immigration process.

Licensed as an attorney to practice law in Massachusetts, Dan has been recognized by Chambers and serves on the American Immigration Lawyers Association, National – Innovation and Technology Subcommittee. Dan is an author and frequent speaker on global immigration topics and is known for his innovative approach to business immigration. Dan's proactive approach to managing the administrative side of business immigration seeks to minimize the burden on internal teams and streamline the immigration process for employers. This common goal attracted Dan to WR Immigration, whose proprietary cloud-based technology and Enterprise Resource Planning solutions software, WRapidTM , offers clients robust analytics, reporting, budgeting, forecasting capabilities, and case processing efficiencies.

“Halfway through my demo of WRapidTM, I already knew that WR Immigration was where I wanted to be,” Dan said.“WRapidTM is truly the best-in-class immigration and reporting platform. It has everything my team and my clients could possibly want-it 'just works,' in the same manner the apps that we all use daily 'just work.' It pulls in data directly from uploaded documents without tediadditional questionnaires and features intuitive dashboards that get as granular on data and metrics as in-house teams could want.”

With its expanding team of top-rated professionals, WR Immigration looks forward to better-assisting corporate clients.“Dan is known for his innovation in handling high-volume immigration matters while ensuring the best employee experience, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our Boston office,” said Bernie Wolfsdorf, Managing Partner of WR Immigration.“The demand for top-notch technology driven solutions has never been higher and this is one giant step forward for WR Immigration.” With Dan's input and our innovative technology, WR Immigration is well-positioned to continue providing the best possible service to clients and is excited to see what the future holds.

About WR Immigration

WR Immigration is a global immigration firm known worldwide for its innovation, technology, high touch legal services, and flawless execution. With nine offices in three time zones, the firm provides corporate global vservices in over 100 countries. WR is one of the fastest growing immigration service providers worldwide with over 40 attorneys and 150 employees working out of offices in Boston, Los Angeles, New York, Oakland, San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Monica, and Shanghai. WR's expert attorneys are recognized for their scholarship, regular presentations at national and international forums, and prestigileadership roles, including past and current national Presidents of the 15,000-member American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA).

