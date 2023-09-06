Gathering Of Angels Relocates To Chattanooga Funding Young Entrepreneurial Companies Continues

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Gathering of Angels has operated nationally for more than 26 years in cities like Santa Fe, Atlanta, Charlotte, Wahington DC, Dallas, Houston, Scottsdale, Los Angeles, San Franciand now Las Vegas.
Tarby Bryant, GOA Founder
Attendance at GOA presentations is complementary to qualified and registered angel investors. We are ... presenting highly investable business ventures from throughout the United States to qualified investors primarily in the Tennessee/Georgia area.” - Tarby Bryant, founder of GOACHATTANOOGA, TN, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Gathering of Angels (GOA), for more than 26 years an organization bringing accredited angel investors together with young entrepreneurial companies seeking seed and early-stage capital, has relocated its headquarters from Atlanta, GA to Chattanooga, TN. The organization will hold its first in-person and live monthly meeting in Chattanooga when four start-up companies will present their funding opportunities on Wed., Sept. 13 in the UTC Innovation Center, 410 E. 8th St. Attendance is complementary to qualified and registered angel investors.
“We are looking forward to presenting highly investable business ventures from throughout the United States to qualified investors primarily in the Tennessee/Georgia area,” said Tarby Bryant, founder of GOA.
Operating nationally in cities like Atlanta, Santa Fe, Las Vegas, Charlotte, Washington DC, Dallas, Houston, Scottsdale, Los Angeles and San Francisco, the GOA has facilitated more than 450 capital fundings ranging from $20,000 to $12.5 million. Recent GOA fundings have included investments ranging from $25,000 to $400,000.
Featured September 13 GOA presenters include:
ADJUVANT BEHAVIORAL HEALTH – Based in Austin, TX, this company is combining decades of mental health experience with the world's most effective cancer-specific psychotherapy techniques to address the anxiety, depression and fear that impacts most cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers.
PIVIT by ZAG – ZAG was founded in 2014 and is based in Chattanooga, TN, offering innovative fishing equipment and creating intentional and sustainable supply chains with global partners in Asia and Africa. Its first spinout company is Pivit which is currently working contracts with Walmart and servicing a $4B market opportunity.
FAITH PORTAL – Utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning, Faith Portal will offer the largest collections of sermons, videos and topical papers for use by pastors, faith leaders and seminaries across the globe. Led by the founder of Ancestry.com, the firm is based in Utah.
FLO TECHNOLOGIES – Based in Las Vegas, NV, FLO is an innovative, 360-degree training harness offering the athletic sports industry a B2B sales model with exceptional versatility and adaptability to an athlete's movements and training needs while delivering constant resistance.
About Gathering of Angels
GOA was founded in Santa Fe, NM in 1996 by Tarby Bryant, a long-time angel investor and aggregator of venture capital. Bryant is a recognized speaker on angel investing and is the author of“Entrepreneurs Guide to Raising Capital from Angel Investors.” He is former Chairman of the National Automobile Association and is a former CEO of Invest Atlanta.
For more information to register with GOA as an Angel investor or to be considered as a potential monthly GOA presenter, contact Bryant at 404-606-2193, by email at or register at .
