(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Today, Northern Taiga Ventures Inc. (NTVI), a general contractor that provides federal construction and professional services, issued a cybercrime alert regarding an unknown actor or agency that has been impersonating NTVI online by operating a fake car dealership website.
The fraudulent website has been impersonating NTVI, illegally using the NTVI name, logo, address and the names of actual employees, under the guise of selling used cars. Potential car buyers are led to provide their contact information as well as make payments, in the mistaken belief that NTVI would be providing them with a vehicle. This has resulted in multiple individuals being unfairly scammed out of thousands of dollars, while also besmirching NTVI's good name and reputation in the construction and professional services industries.
NTVI Not Engaged in the Buying or Selling of Used Cars or Other Commercial Goods
NTVI wishes it to be known that it is solely a general contractor that provides federal construction and professional services; it does not sell, or market, used cars or any other commercial goods. NTVI has no affiliation with the owner of the fraudulent website and urges everyone in the market for used cars or other commercial goods to avoid any commercial
website falsely claiming to be NTVI and instead shop with well-known, honest and reliable vendors.
NTVI is actively working with local and federal authorities, as well as the ISP of the fraudulent website, to close down and bring to justice the perpetrators of this impersonation.
About NTVI
Founded in 1993, Northern Taiga Ventures Inc. (NTVI), and its family of small companies, is an Alaska Native Corporation (ANC) business and a general contractor that provides federal construction and professional services, with foupon Federal accounts.
For more information, press only:
Point of Contact:
Telephone: 703-462-5500
Address: 14100 Parke Long Court, Suite H,
Chantilly, Virginia 20151
For more information on NTVI:
NTVI Federal, Inc.
+1 703-462-5500
