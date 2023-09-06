Webwhiz Launches New Artificial Intelligence Chatbots To Revolutionize Customer Support

New Castle, Delaware, 6th September 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , WebWhiz has launched its groundbreaking AI chatbot platform. Designed to become a seamless extension for websites, this revolutionary tool is capable of answering customer queries instantly, day or night. Open-source, easy-to-implement, and tailored for precision, WebWhiz is more than just a chatbot-it serves as a 24/7 customer service representative, data analyst, and lead generator all rolled into one.







One of the most noteworthy aspects of WebWhiz is the fact that it is open-source . Because companies do not have to pay any fees to self-host and use the platform, this provides them with additional latitude to make it work for their needs. This one-of-a-kind solution gives businesses the freedom to use technology to their advantage while also utilizing the cutting-edge capabilities of chatbots powered by artificial intelligence.

WebWhiz is capable of doing a wide variety of tasks beyond those of a simple chatbot. In addition to acting as a question-and-answer service, it also works to bring in potential customers. Conversations with a chatbot can provide businesses with valuable data and fresh sales opportunities, both of which are simple to implement into lead gathering workflows and can help businesses expand their customer base.

In addition, PDFs and other documents can be used with WebWhiz to educate chatbots. With this new feature, the platform can be utilized for more than just the hosting of material for websites; it can also be used for the training of staff members. Because of their adaptability, chatbots have access to a vast amount of knowledge, which, in turn, allows them to deliver responses that are more exact and relevant.

WebWhiz is committed to redefining customer support through cutting-edge technology. With their open-source software, businesses may manage their own connections with customers, and they provide a high level of flexibility with tools like lead generation and external file training.

Because it provides a variety of price levels, WebWhiz makes it possible for companies of any size to take advantage of the features offered by the platform. WebWhiz can accommodate a wide range of needs, from the completely open-source version to cloud-based solutions.

About WebWhiz



WebWhiz is a cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology that enables businesses to easily include AI chatbots into their websites without any coding or programming knowledge required. WebWhiz revolutionizes customer support and engagement by putting an emphasis on customization, lead creation, and external file training. It provides a solution that is open source and is able to cater to a wide variety of industries and corporate sizes.