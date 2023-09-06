Carol! It's Christmas: Brand-New Festive Show Comes To Sheffield

This time, the Leeds-based queer cabaret dance troupe are messing with that Dickensian staple: A Christmas Carol . An 80s Christmas party. A boss named Carol who thinks the holiday season has gotten too silly. And the Cher's of Christmas Past, Present and Future, who teach her just how fun and outragethe holidays can be in this adult festive show.



Full of surprises and told through The Glitterbomb Dancers' signature high energy dance, sugar high pop, drag and comedy, Carol! It's Christmas will run at Theatre Deli's venue near to Bramall Lane Stadium from Thursday 14th December - Sunday 31st December, with matinee and evening performances. The run will include BSL and audio-described showings, and all performances will be relaxed with the option to use Theatre Deli's dedicated calm room.

Carol! It's Christmas will be Theatre Deli's first Christmas show and first original production since the organisation opened its Arley Street venue in March 2023. The Glitterbomb Dancers will continue to spread their brand of camp Christmas joy across Sheffield this festive season as they perform their show Cracked Nuts at Sheffield Drama Studio .

Best enjoyed with a drink and a good laugh, bag yourself an early bird ticket from just £17! Or if you're feeling bourgeois, treat yourself to a VIP ticket with pre-show entertainment and a bottle for the ultimate Christmas party.

You will never watch A Christmas Carol the same again!

Dr Joseph Mercia , Producer and Co-Director for Glitterbomb Dancers for the Glitterbomb Dancers said:

“We are very excited to be working with Theatre Deli on this project, who share our passion for making interesting, fun and accessible art happen around Yorkshire!“

Daljnder Singh, Executive Producer for Theatre Deli Sheffield said:

“We're thrilled to be working with the fabulGlitterbomb Dancers to present our festive co-production 'Carol! It's Christmas”

Carol, Its Christmas will run from 14th - 31st December 2023 at Theatre Deli, Cuthbert House, Arley Street, S2 4QP . Early bird tickets are available until 30th September. Tickets can be booked at

