Tunefab Spotify Music Converter V3.1.19 Now Supports Video Podcasts Streaming And Download

The powerful TuneFab Spotify Music Converter , developed by the most professional streaming music downloaders provider, TuneFab, has brought a big update to you in its latest 3.1.19 version. Originally, the software didn't support video podcasts download at all. Now it also added the support of this function, enabling you to download almost all streaming media from Spotify without limitations.







Apart from this feature, TuneFab Spotify Music Converter also brings other useful updates leading to more efficient music download experience and management to you, which include the following points:



Speeds up to 35X faster speed: The latest TuneFab Spotify Music Converter V3.1.19 has greatly improved conversion performance, raising the conversion speed from the original 5X to at least 35X faster, letting you to download more songs in batch but at much faster speed.

Adds more lossless formats to select: Another new update brought in this new version should be quality improvement, by adding two more lossless audio formats, which are AIFF and ALAC for you to select. They will not compress audio quality and keep Spotify lossless quality for the downloads to bring you the best playback experience offline.

Allows to edit file names freely: Now, TuneFab Spotify Music Converter V3.1.19 also allows you to freely edit the output file names by selecting tags you need for better music management offline.

Saves Spotify downloads to exact folders automatically: To save your time in managing the offline Spotify downloads, the software also adds the classification function, which can create folders according to the tags you select and automatically saves the downloaded songs to them, without needing you to do it one-by-one. Provides cache clearing to ensure better security: The latest TuneFab Spotify Music Converter V3.1.19 also adds the cache cleanup function, letting you keep the software always running fluently to download Spotify songs for you.

The new update of TuneFab Spotify Music Converter V3.1.19 also reveals the mission and strengths of TuneFab – the brand always trying its best to improve the streaming media download efficiency, quality, and also safety, in order to provide you with the best offline playback experience, especially in this modern age when we are relying on online media streaming more and more heavily. Up to now, TuneFab can ensure the highest conversion success rate and also offers the fastest speed to process music download in lossless quality for you.

The new update of TuneFab Spotify Music Converter doesn't change its support for current computer systems or add more subscription fee. You can check the installation requirements below:



Windows Operating System: Windows 7 or later on 64bit required.

Mac Operating System: Mac OS X 10.11 or higher

Processor: 1GHz Intel/AMD processor or above

Resolution: 1024×768 display or above RAM: 512MB or higher of RAM

For the subscription cost, you enjoy the same prices as before but updated functions with the best experience. It still costs you at only USD14.95/month for accessing all features of the software and enjoy its convenience and efficiency brought to download Spotify playlists.

TuneFab has gathered all excellent music downloaders, enabling you to download streaming music in lossless quality to enjoy offline with the best experience. In the future, TuneFab will keep enhancing the software performance to bring you more user-friendly services.

